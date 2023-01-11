ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech’s struggles continue at No. 14 Iowa State

By David Collier
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rePk_0kAQknyU00

AMES, Iowa – Starters Daniel Batcho and Pop Isaacs were back in Texas Tech’s lineup against Iowa State Tuesday, but the Red Raider defense was not back to form in the 84-50 loss to the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.

Texas Tech gave up a season-high 12 three-pointers and the Cyclones shot 55 percent from behind the arch to hand the Red Raiders a fourth-straight loss to open Big 12 play.

De’Vion Harmon pulled the Red Raiders within two at 19-17 with 8:17 remaining in the first half, but the Cyclones would end the half on a 20-3 run. Harmon would finish with a team-high 14 points.

Isaacs scored ten points in his return to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game against Oklahoma with a head injury.

Batcho finished with four points and three rebounds in his return from a dislocated finger, which he suffered against Kansas.

Turnovers were also an issue on the offensive end. Iowa State scored 29 points off of 22 Texas Tech turnovers.

The Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) continue conference play against No. 10 Texas at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech football adds to coaching staff

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech wasted no time filling the vacancy on its coaching staff following the departure of Emmett Jones. Head coach Joey McGuire announced the addition of Justin “Juice” Johnson Wednesday as the Red Raiders’ new assistant head coach, offensive passing game coordinator, and wide receivers coach.  Johnson comes to Lubbock after a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two Texas Tech walk-ons earn scholarships

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Texas Tech football walk-ons received the news every student-athlete wants to hear during a team meeting on Tuesday. “We’re going to put this young man on scholarship,” head coach Joey McGuire said in a video released on social media. McGuire was referring to receiver Nehemiah Martinez, who just completed his second […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech football adds Syracuse transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced the signing of transfer outside linebacker Steve Linton on Tuesday. Linton will join the Red Raiders ahead of the start of the spring semester and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders. “We’re thrilled to add another key piece to our defensive front with Steve,” […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WR coach Emmett Jones leaving for Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – After being back with the program for one season, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is expected to leave for the same position at Oklahoma, according to multiple reports. Jones joined Joey McGuire’s inaugural staff on December 6, 2021, after three seasons at Kansas. His first stint at Texas Tech began in 2015 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lady Raider lands Dunkin’ NIL deal

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider sophomore Ashley Chevalier is one of the newest members of Team Dunkin’. Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that Chevalier was one of 31 student-athletes signed to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with the company to share their experiences across social media and enjoy exclusive Team Dunkin’ merch to sport on […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma in overtime

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to force overtime but would fall to Oklahoma 68-63 on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech has now lost three straight to start conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The loss also snapped a seven-game winning streak against […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lady Raiders top TCU on the road

FORT WORTH – The Lady Raiders used a 12-3 run to end the game in a 78-70 win over TCU Saturday at Schollmaier Arena. Texas Tech (13-2, 1-2 Big 12) used 8-of-10 shooting and two strong defensive plays in the final three minutes to close out the first conference win. Over the final, nearly three […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech Lady Raider joined ‘Team Dunkin,’ will have featured drink at Lubbock locations

LUBBOCK, TX — One Texas Tech athlete will have a featured drink at Dunkin’ locations across Lubbock. Dunkin’ announced Ashley Chevalier would be part of its NIL partnership “Team Dunkin’,” representing Texas Tech by sharing her experiences on social media and receiving merch to “sport on and off the field.” According to a press release, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TTU researchers with the National Wind Institute receive third grant for cyber security research and training

LUBBOCK, Texas- Texas Tech University researchers affiliated with the National Wind Institute received a grant for cyber security research, education and training on Wednesday. The $350,000 award, the Texas Talent Connection Grant, is part three of a multi-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission, bringing the program’s award total to more than one million dollars. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy