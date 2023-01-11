The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team shot their free throws well and took care of the basketball in a 64-46 win over the Climax-Fisher Knights on Thursday night. FIRST HALF – — The Pirates opened the game on a 7-0 run with a three from Isaac Thomforde, and layups from Reggie Winjum and Hunter Nicholas. Climax-Fisher would then get on the board with scores from Ethan Evitts and Luis Gonzalez and Crookston would lead 9-5 with 14:00 left in the half. Climax-Fisher played tough defense on the Pirates early forcing early turnovers and getting to the free-throw line to keep themselves in the game. They got the game all the way down to one point with Crookston leading 15-14, but the Pirates would go on a 9-0 run to take a commanding 24-14 edge. Highlighting the run for Crookston was Caden Boike scoring four points, and scores from Isaac Thomforde as well as Reggie Winjum. The two teams would trade a few buckets at the end of the half, and the Pirates would head into halftime with a 28-20 lead in a low-scoring game. Leading the way for Crookston was Isaac Thomforde with 9 points, while Ethan Evitts and Luis Gonzalez each had 8 for the Knights.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO