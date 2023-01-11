Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
EGF SPEEDS PAST PIRATE BOYS BASKETBALL IN SECTION 8AA GAME
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team had an excellent start for the first two minutes of the game, but the East Grand Forks Green Wave dominated the rest in an 82-52 Section 8AA matchup at the EGF Senior High School gymnasium. FIRST HALF – — East Grand Forks scored...
kroxam.com
ROCK RIDGE USES SPEED TO BEAT PIRATES GIRL’S BASKETBALL 62-36
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team ran into a tough test against the Rock Ridge (Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert) Wolverines on Friday night. The Wolverines used their speed and athleticism to slow down the Pirates offense, and had a balanced offensive attack in a 62-36 victory over Crookston. FIRST HALF – —...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING FINISHES FIFTH, COAUETTE AND BOLL ARE CHAMPS
TEAM SCORES – — 1. Scott West – 196. Carter Coauette had a great day by going 3-0 to win the championship at 160 pounds. Carter won the first round by a pin in just over one minute. In the semi-finals, he won by a pin in the second period. The championship was a great match, and Carter came away with a 7-6 victory. In the first period, Carter trailed 2-0 before he got an escape before he was taken down and trailed 4-1 halfway through the period. Carter followed with another escape and got a takedown to tie the match at 4-4. With a few seconds left in the period, Jevon Williams scored an escape for a 5-4 lead. In the second period, Carter tied the match with an escape and had a takedown with 12 seconds left for a 7-5 lead. Williams had an escape with three seconds left in the period, and Coauette took a 7-6 lead into the third period. In the third, nobody scored, and Carter won the match 7-6.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL HITS FREE THROWS AND TAKES CARE OF BASKETBALL IN WIN OVER CLIMAX-FISHER
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team shot their free throws well and took care of the basketball in a 64-46 win over the Climax-Fisher Knights on Thursday night. FIRST HALF – — The Pirates opened the game on a 7-0 run with a three from Isaac Thomforde, and layups from Reggie Winjum and Hunter Nicholas. Climax-Fisher would then get on the board with scores from Ethan Evitts and Luis Gonzalez and Crookston would lead 9-5 with 14:00 left in the half. Climax-Fisher played tough defense on the Pirates early forcing early turnovers and getting to the free-throw line to keep themselves in the game. They got the game all the way down to one point with Crookston leading 15-14, but the Pirates would go on a 9-0 run to take a commanding 24-14 edge. Highlighting the run for Crookston was Caden Boike scoring four points, and scores from Isaac Thomforde as well as Reggie Winjum. The two teams would trade a few buckets at the end of the half, and the Pirates would head into halftime with a 28-20 lead in a low-scoring game. Leading the way for Crookston was Isaac Thomforde with 9 points, while Ethan Evitts and Luis Gonzalez each had 8 for the Knights.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S SURVIVE IN A 3-1 VICTORY AT EAST GRAND FORKS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 3-1 lead and then held on to beat the East Grand Forks Green Wave in a Section 8A game played at the Civic Center in East Grand Forks. Crookston started the game out quick when freshman Ashlyn Bailey walked around...
kroxam.com
#1 RANKED WARROAD SHUTS OUT PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team battled tough with the #1 ranked team in the state, the Warroad Warriors, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors showed just how talented they are winning the game 7-0. “Really proud of our effort tonight,” said Pirates coach Josh Hardy. “We were able to withstand a ton of pressure from arguably the best team in the state and hang in there.”
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SENIOR HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL TEAMS FINISH 3RD AND 7TH IN FIRST COMPETITION
The Crookston Senior High Knowledge Bowl teams had a great start to the season while finishing third and seventh place out of 39 teams at the first competition of the year. The Crookston Blue team finished third place. Members of the team were Nathan Johanneck, Gabe Noah, Halle Bruggeman, Tatum Lubinski, and Mareile Meyer.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS REPORT ALL OUTDOOR ICE RINKS AND TRAIL WILL BE OPEN THIS WEEKEND
The Crookston Parks and Recreations Department has continued to work through the difficult weather conditions to prepare the outdoor ice-skating rinks and trail for people to use and announced that they will be ready to have all outdoor skating facilities open this weekend. Parks and Recs Director Jake Solberg reported...
kroxam.com
Elaine Irene Morvig – Obit
Elaine Irene Morvig, 91 rural Winger, MN died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Perham Living Center, Perham, MN with her family around her. Elaine was born on October 12, 1931, in rural Crookston, MN to Arthur and Louise (Demarais) Solie. Elaine was baptized on January 2, 1932, and confirmed on May 20, 1945, at Hafslo Lutheran Church. Elaine attended country school in rural Crookston.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 12, 2023
North Star 4-H Club is hosting a Winter Gear Drive. Gloves, mittens, hats, socks, coats, and snowpants are being collected for youth in Polk County in need of warm winter gear. Donations can be dropped off at Cathedral Church, Crookston Library, Our Saviors Church/School, Shear Sisters, and Titan Machinery through January 31. Contact Lorri at klcapistran@rrv.net or 218-289-7407 with any questions.
kroxam.com
JUNE SHAVER ESTATE ANNOUNCES 2023 GIFTS TO CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS
On Wednesday, the June Shaver Estate announced the 2023 gifts to the Crookston High School and other organizations in Crookston. June Shaver was a notable donator to the Crookston community with the intent of helping students improve their education before she passed away in 2014. “June’s legacy was the young people in our town. She wanted to help make the kids further their education, and I think Edward Jones is doing a fantastic job,” Annette Hegg, the Executor of the Estate explained. “This is our eighth year gifting these donations, and it’s unbelievable.” Before her passing, Shaver had invested and planned millions of dollars and set up an estate to continue donating money to organizations that she felt were well-run organizations that helped the community. Since then, the estate has donated in Shaver’s honor to these organizations that Shaver had handpicked herself every year since.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES FIRST HYDRANT HERO WINNER
The Crookston Fire Department would like to congratulate Dan Lanctot for being the season’s first Hydrant Hero. To show their appreciation, the Fire Department presented him with $25 in Chamber Bucks to be used at a local business in town. If there is a hydrant on your block and...
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT QUICKLY CONTAINS STRUCTURE FIRE AT VENUS DR. NE
At approximately 3:28 p.m. yesterday afternoon (January 12th), the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 123 Venus Dr. NE. The First unit on scene reported smoke coming from soffits in the entryway of the residence. A 1¾ inch hand line was deployed for a fire attack, and the fire was brought under control in about seven minutes after arrival. The home was occupied by one adult male who made it out safely. The fire was contained to the entryway of the residence. The entryway sustained heavy fire damage, while the home received heavy smoke and heat damage throughout.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 13, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Derek Jon Brekken, 34, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Dennis Daniel Stanislowki, 33, of Crookston, for Probation Violation. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 1/12/2023 – At 10:30 am., the CFD responded to...
