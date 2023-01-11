ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Nixa whips Ozark, Eagles win 13th straight

By Dan Lucy
 3 days ago

OZARK, Mo–The backyard brawl continued Tuesday night in Ozark.

Monday night the Nixa girls needed overtime to beat Ozark.

Tuesday night it was the boys turn at the rivalry.

Quick start for Nixa, a little inside out to Garrett Hines for the three, and it’s a 7-0 lead.

Then the Eagles kick it up top to Josh Peters and he swishes the three, it’s 10-0.

Ozark taking it inside, the look to Jace Whatley and he works hard for a hoop, still the Tigers down by ten.

Second quarter action, Kael Combs with a deep three for Nixa, and the Eagles were up 24-17.

And Nixa wins its 13th straight game to open the season, beating rival Ozark 74-60.

