Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 24, Year: 72. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-four; Year: seventy-two) Copyright...
Sports betting in Nebraska inches closer as state reports $2.8M in tax revenue from slots in 2022
As revenue from slot machine players continues to roll in, Nebraskans are a small step closer to placing the first legal sports wagers in the state. Tom Sage, executive director of the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission, said the framework of rules for sports betting approved by commissioners in October has cleared review by the Attorney General’s office.
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
'True Nebraska boy' Lew Hunter, an icon in screenwriting industry, dies at 87
A legend in the film and television industry, Lew Hunter never forgot his Nebraska roots. Hunter, who was born in 1935 in Guide Rock and lived for years in Superior, died Jan. 6 in Arizona. He was 87. He will be greatly missed, fellow Nebraska screenwriter, producer and Oscar Award-winning...
NPPD will study possible use of ‘small modular nuclear reactors’
Nebraska Public Power District is preparing to study possible locations that could host “small modular nuclear reactors” for future power generation. The Columbus-based district received a grant Jan. 6 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds, NPPD said in a Friday press release.
Pillen, as expected, taps former Gov. Pete Ricketts to succeed Sasse in Senate
LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen made the expected choice Thursday, appointing his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to the U.S. Senate. Ricketts, who finished his second term as governor last week, fills the seat that Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., vacated Sunday to lead the University of Florida. Ricketts was the...
