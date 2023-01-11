Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Snedeker's last second put-back puts cap on career night
Seeger (9-3) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Cam Laws 4-7 3-4 12, Peyton Chinn 1-2 0-0 3, Luke Pluimer 3-7 0-0 6, Michael Winchester 1-2 1-2 3, Hunter Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Snedeker 11-15 2-2 24 Christian Hollan 2-9 0-0 4; Totals 22-43 6-8 52. Southmont (8-3): Carson Chadd 3-7 2-4...
Journal Review
Chargers place two on podium at Girls Wrestling State Finals
MOORESVILLE — It’s a tradition that was started and carried out by Catie and Cailin Campbell, arguably the most accomplished girls wrestlers the state of Indiana has ever seen. Friday at Mooresville Marisa Moffit, Hailey Kunz, and Chloe Douglas carried on that tradition for North Montgomery girls wrestling as the trio competed at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals.
hammerandrails.com
Matt Frost Surprised with Scholarship
The most under appreciated players in college basketball are the walk-ons. They put in the same amount of work as the stars but most people don’t know their names. People might not even know they are on the basketball team. Yet they are working their butts off each and every day to try and make the team better. It’s (usually) a thankless job.
Purdue attacking Indianapolis and Fort Wayne on the opening day of the contact period
Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff at Purdue are preparing to hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday, the first day of an NCAA Contact Period that runs through Saturday,
Journal Review
James ‘Mac’ O. McLaughlin
James “Mac” O. McLaughlin passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 83. Mac was born Aug. 20, 1939, at Lafayette, to Eleanor and Clayton McLaughlin. After graduation, he proudly served in the Army from 1961-1964 working with Nike Hercules missiles. Upon returning home he started work for RR Donnelley, where he worked for more than 30 years.
Journal Review
Covington High School
Grade 9 — Jalyn Allen, Rhyane Beck, Lydia Bennett, Asher Cadman, Cadence Clausen, Maya Clemence, Amber Drummond, Andrea Estes, Julianna Girdler, Lucas Hauck, Remi Holt, Luke Holycross, Clyde Keller, Jayleigh LaGue, Halen McBride, Lily Pigg, Paxton Rudisel, Hope Smaltz, Keira Smith, Ben Stewart, Gwyndelyn Story. Grade 10 — Savannah...
Journal Review
Baird named to dean’s list at Cedarville
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Katherine Baird, a Crawfordsville student majoring in Intercultural Std-Missiology, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Journal Review
James L. ‘Jim’ Barker
James L. “Jim” Barker, 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Jim was born January 29, 1932, at Waynetown, to George and Hollis (Wilson) Barker. He married Patricia “Pat” Darrough on June 23, 1951. She preceded him in death Sept. 6, 2016.
Journal Review
Betty Lou Thompson
Betty Lou Thompson, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1928, at Crawfordsville, to Cecil O. and Oakie L. (Willhite) Boze. She married the love of her life, Leo L. Thompson Jr. on June 11, 1950. He preceded...
Journal Review
Crawfordsville Middle School
Grade 8 — Henry Bannon, Kadyn Crowder, Shawna Dowell, Sydney Elizondo, Landon Gerold, Crystal Gonzalez, Henry Hoar, Jozlyn Hudson-Rivenbark, Paige Johnson, Franco Marcelo Robles, Sabella Moore, Sarah Moore, Pujan Patel, Claire Peacock, Josmary Sanchez Huesca, Alayna Schroeter, Jaimee Simpson, Hope Taylor, Emerie Venis, Chang Yeung. Grade 7 — Olivia...
Journal Review
Jeremy Mark Pruett
Jeremy Mark Pruett, 40, of Crawfordsville/Waynetown died at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from injuries sustained in an motor vehicle accident on State Road 25 near Wingate. He was born May 6, 1982, at Lafayette, the son of the late Vera “Shelly” Vansickle Pruett and John Pruett who survives....
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Journal Review
Martha M. Bausch
Martha M. Bausch, 87, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at home, with her family by her side. She was born June 26, 1935, at Crawfordsville, to Archie and Ruby Shaw Price. Martha received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her master’s degree from Indiana State University in 1956. She worked as a teacher at Nicholson and Hose schools for 30 years.
2 shot at Avon apartment complex
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
Journal Review
Barbara Ann Beck
Barbara Ann (Bailey) Beck, 85, of Crawfordsville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. She was born May 12, 1937, at Scranton, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold O. and Margaret (Green) Bailey. Barbara graduated from West Scranton High School in 1955...
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
Journal Review
Head-on crash claims a life
WINGATE — A Waynetown man died Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision on State Road 25 near Wingate. According to a report issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Pruett, 40, of Waynetown was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash despite lifesaving efforts. Deputies were...
WTHI
"There persists this negative narrative.." Indiana teacher shortage enters into year three
INDIANA (WTHI)- It's been three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hoosier teachers are still in high demand. Brad Balch is the dean of the College of Education at Indiana State University. He said the problem is hanging around for several reasons. That includes issues, like low salary, burnout, changes in technology, and respect.
theseymourowl.com
The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium
Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
