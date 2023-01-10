ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Russell Wilson nominated for weekly passing award

By Brad Washington
 2 days ago
The Denver Broncos ended their season at 5-12, far below expectations, considering the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson in the spring not panning out. Despite the season’s challenges, Wilson ended the year leading the Broncos to a 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson completed 13-of-24 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. So for his performance, Wilson received a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award for Week 18.

Wilson will be in a class featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills. While Wilson’s performance was strong, Allen’s performance came off an emotional week dealing with the Damar Hamlin aftermath (completing 19-of-31 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns), so Wilson may have an uphill battle. Time will always tell.

Hopefully, Wilson’s strong play can parlay into something the Broncos will rely upon as they head into a 2023 NFL season of uncertainty.

