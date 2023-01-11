Read full article on original website
Some kind of impressive: Shelby pounds Marion Harding
Shelby painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Marion Harding's defense for a 64-34 win on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Shelby and Marion Harding squared off with December 4, 2021 at Shelby High School last season. For results, click here.
East Knox tops Fredericktown
Fredericktown was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as East Knox prevailed 34-23 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
Tygers tame Wooster with quick blitz in 1st half
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior got back to its winning ways with an emphatic, 76-50 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Wooster on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Tygers (8-4 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) had lost two straight and three of their past four, but rebounded in resounding fashion in this one.
Tiffin Calvert overcomes Old Fort in seat-squirming affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tiffin Calvert did just enough to beat Old Fort 51-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 11-8 lead over Old Fort.
Wooster sweeps OCC swimming and diving meet
WOOSTER — The Gererals dominated the pool Saturday afternoon. Wooster swept the boys and girls teams titles in overwhelming fashion at the Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet at Ellen Shapiro Natatorium. GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Swimming and Diving Meet. The Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet...
Fans get free action as Wellston denies McArthur Vinton County in multi-overtime thriller
The bleachers should have come equipped with seat belts as fans took a rollercoaster ride before Wellston's 79-72 win over McArthur Vinton County in overtime in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time McArthur Vinton County and Wellston played in a 76-51 game on February 19, 2021. For a...
West Lafayette Ridgewood casts spell on Orrville Kingsway Christian
Mighty close, mighty fine, West Lafayette Ridgewood wore a victory shine after clipping Orrville Kingsway Christian 59-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Massillon holds off Canton Central Catholic
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Massillon had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Canton Central Catholic 51-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Massillon and Canton Central Catholic played in a 63-53 game on January 14, 2022. For...
Wheelersburg delivers smashing punch to stump Waverly
Wheelersburg showed it had the juice to douse Waverly in a points barrage during a 70-37 win on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Waverly and Wheelersburg played in a 54-46 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Marysville outduels Lewis Center Olentangy in competitive clash
Marysville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lewis Center Olentangy 48-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with February 18, 2022 at Marysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Over and out: Johnstown punches through Newark Catholic
Johnstown earned a convincing 58-29 win over Newark Catholic at Johnstown on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Johnstown a 21-7 lead over Newark Catholic.
Bidwell River Valley exhales after close call with Wellston
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bidwell River Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-43 over Wellston for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 12. Recently on December 29, Wellston squared off with Portsmouth Clay in a basketball game....
Oak Harbor dispatches Port Clinton
Saddled up and ready to go, Oak Harbor spurred past Port Clinton 45-34 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Port Clinton authored a promising start, taking an 18-8 advantage over Oak Harbor at the end of the first quarter.
Powerhouse performance: Washington Court House Miami Trace roars to big win over Hillsboro
Hillsboro had no answers as Washington Court House Miami Trace compiled a 64-43 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Hillsboro squared off with January 7, 2022 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School last season. Click here for a recap.
North Canton Hoover outduels Canton McKinley in competitive clash
North Canton Hoover put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Canton McKinley in a 58-42 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover faced off on February 11, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lucasville Valley drums McDermott Northwest with resounding beat
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Lucasville Valley did exactly that with a 73-40 win against McDermott Northwest on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Lucasville Valley and McDermott Northwest squared off with January 14, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School last...
Razor thin: Cincinnati Oak Hills earns tough verdict over Middletown
Cincinnati Oak Hills topped Middletown 48-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Middletown squared off with February 1, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School last season. For more, click here.
Tough tussle: Lodi Cloverleaf breaks free from Mogadore Field
Lodi Cloverleaf eventually plied victory away from Mogadore Field 47-42 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 57-54 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.
Morral Ridgedale slides past Attica Seneca East in fretful clash
Mighty close, mighty fine, Morral Ridgedale wore a victory shine after clipping Attica Seneca East 41-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Attica Seneca East and Morral Ridgedale played in a 50-29 game on February 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic overwhelms Newcomerstown
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Newcomerstown in a points barrage during a 59-30 win on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 4, Newcomerstown faced off against Beallsville and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on...
