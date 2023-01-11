Read full article on original website
nwmissourinews.com
What You Missed: how local sports fared over winter break
For some, winter break is time away from school. It serves as the gap between semesters for students, and it gives people a few weeks to relax. For others, though, there is no break. Instead, the time is used for practice, staying in shape and getting ready for the next competition. Winter sports continued on in the Maryville area. Whether it be high school or college, sports went on as scheduled while classes were out. Maryville girls basketball coach Kelly Obley said the time is useful for many reasons.
kmaland.com
UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes
(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
nwmissourinews.com
Northwest track and field to head to Nebraska for first meet since winter break
Nearly a month after the first meet of the indoor season, the Bearcats will compete in the Graduate Classic Jan. 13-14 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Graduate Classic breaks up nearly three consecutive home meets. Coach Brandon Masters said he’s not necessarily focusing on the results in this first meet after the hiatus.
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponentsAug. 31 vs. Minnesota Sept. 9 at Colorado Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Sept. 30 vs. Michigan Oct. 7 at Illinois Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern Oct. 28 vs. Purdue Nov. 4 at Michigan State Nov. 11 ...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
doniphanherald.com
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Missouri woman injured after SUV accident
NODAWAY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kia Sorrento driven by Donna L. Younglove, 60, Quitman, was southbound on MO 113 one mile north of Quitman. The vehicle crested a hill and the...
nwmissourinews.com
Northwest hosts lunch, speaker, more for MLK week
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting the fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week. Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of Diversity and Inclusion, helped put together this weeklong celebration. There will be many different events to allow students and community members to embrace the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. and the men and women behind the civil rights movement.
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
kmaland.com
KMAland superintendent charged with OWI
(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.
KETV.com
Drivers near University of Nebraska Medical Center, Blackstone District will see road closures
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Works said motorists will see some road closures near the Blackstone District. Starting Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., South 40th Street, between Farnam and Harney streets, will be closed. Crews will be working on sewer maintenance for seven days.
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
KETV.com
Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week
OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
nwmissourinews.com
Northwest sticks with federal laws regarding marijuana usage
During the Nov. 8 election, Amendment 3 was passed which legalizes the usage of recreational marijuana in Missouri. Northwest will still be enforcing the current rules and regulations regarding marijuana usage. Amanda Cullin, interim chief of University Police Department, said no one can use or distribute marijuana on the Northwest...
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
nwmissourinews.com
The Person Behind the Painting: Local artist supports herself through art
When driving down Main Street, people will pass dozens of storefronts and businesses each labeled with their own unique logo and window decorations. Looking through the windows, those passing by can peer into each store. Surrounded by other businesses downtown, there is a building in between First Street and Jenkins...
