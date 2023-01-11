For some, winter break is time away from school. It serves as the gap between semesters for students, and it gives people a few weeks to relax. For others, though, there is no break. Instead, the time is used for practice, staying in shape and getting ready for the next competition. Winter sports continued on in the Maryville area. Whether it be high school or college, sports went on as scheduled while classes were out. Maryville girls basketball coach Kelly Obley said the time is useful for many reasons.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO