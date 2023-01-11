ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes

(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
247Sports

Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
LINCOLN, NE
WLBT

Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
JACKSON, MS
Onward State

Lady Lions Exposed In 80-51 Loss To Nebraska

Penn State women’s basketball (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) fell to Nebraska (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday night by a wide margin of 80-51. The Lady Lions’ offense struggled all night and the defense couldn’t control the game underneath the net. Penn State was outplayed from the opening whistle and struggled to rebound throughout the contest.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night

AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?

Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
LINCOLN, NE
nwmissourinews.com

Maryville boys basketball aims to improve against Glenwood

Over 100 miles separate Maryville boys basketball from its next opponent, Glenwood (Iowa). The Spoofhounds will make the journey Jan. 14 up to Glenwood, Iowa, with hopes of continuing their strong season. The last meeting between Maryville and Glenwood was Feb. 15, 2022. The game was a slugfest that ended...
MARYVILLE, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Police training mishap scatters MUDECAS tourney fans

BEATRICE – Fans were rousted from the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium on Monday during the annual MUDECAS basketball tournament. But it wasn’t due to the quality of play. It was pepper spray. Beatrice Police officers were doing training outside the city auditorium near the old bay doors to the...
BEATRICE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy