Jake Brackbill, Dylan Wagner pace East Juniata boys basketball in hard-fought 60-57 win over Millersburg

East Juniata clipped Millersburg 60-57 in a spirited, back-and-forth showdown Friday. Jake Brackbill and Dylan Wagner combined for 38 points to spark the Tigers. Brackbill led all scorers with 20 points, while Wagner tallied 18 points in the tightly-contested win. Teammate Clark Ritzman chipped in 10 points, respectively. Waylon Troutman...
MILLERSBURG, PA
