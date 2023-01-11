Read full article on original website
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Things You Didn't Know About OhioJust GoOhio State
Former Heisman winner, Browns’ running back dies
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns' running back Charles White has died of cancer at the age of 64.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 3 teams interested in Derek Carr trade with Raiders
Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders is now up. After a lackluster season, the Fresno State alum seems to be on his way out of the team. It’s a rather surprising development, and teams are already pouncing on the opportunity to grab a relatively good quarterback. The three teams interested in Derek Carr […] The post The 3 teams interested in Derek Carr trade with Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns’ pass rusher apologizes for critical comments
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has issued a statement apologizing for recent critical comments about the organization.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Dak Prescott has not been “playing with a great deal of confidence.” Prescott capped off the Cowboys’ regular season schedule on a rather sluggish note. He threw at least one interception in each of Dallas’ final seven games of the regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler is […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud?
CJ Stroud, Ohio State football star and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, leading to this huge question: Is he coming back? Stroud, a surefire first-round pick and likely top-10 selection in the NFL Draft, was seen as one of the more obvious players who would declare, given his […] The post What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
Brian Flores Fits 'Swing For The Fences' Hire for Browns Defensive Coordinator
The Browns started their interview cycle for defensive coordinator yesterday with Jim Schwartz who I consider to be the most seamless hire they can conjure up for the current defensive personnel and concepts that personnel is accustomed to using. Today, the Browns interview a coach I consider to be on...
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavaliers hire former fan-favorite to front office job
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the official hire of former fan-favorite Anderson Varejao to the team's front office.
Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update
Derek Carr’s time as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be coming to an end, as the franchise is set to “begin the process” of evaluating Carr’s trade market, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As Rapoport notes, Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would need to be […] The post Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
Bills make big Cole Beasley move ahead of NFL Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad, making him available for the NFL playoffs, the team announced on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Justin Murray. We've signed WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad and released OL Justin Murray. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O4J3k8YFfi — Buffalo […] The post Bills make big Cole Beasley move ahead of NFL Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ future draws sobering takes from Packers teammates
The Green Bay Packers failed to make the NFL playoffs, yet remain in the headlines given the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers’ future. While sportswriters and fans have discussed the topic endlessly since Green Bay’s Week 18 loss against the Detroit Lions, you can’t say the same about Rodgers’ teammates. Based on the quotes gathered from […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ future draws sobering takes from Packers teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amon-Ra St. Brown shares strong words on the true potential of Jameson Williams with Lions
The Detroit Lions heavily relied on their promising young talents to lead the way in the 2022 season. They will call on multiple such players to help the team make it back-to-back seasons with a winning record, including Jameson Williams. After spending months rehabbing the torn ACL injury he suffered during last year’s College Football […] The post Amon-Ra St. Brown shares strong words on the true potential of Jameson Williams with Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, against all odds, have won just enough games to get into the 2023 NFL playoffs. They finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, which was much better than what a lot of people thought this team would end up with after 18 weeks of football. Although a Wild-Card […] The post Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert’s final injury status for wild-card clash vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins have officially ruled out Raheem Mostert from their upcoming AFC wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced on Friday. Mostert came away from the Dolphins’ home win over the New York Jets in Week 18 with a thumb injury. He suffered the ailment during the second half, as the team […] The post Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert’s final injury status for wild-card clash vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
