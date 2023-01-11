ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter

SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
SPOKANE, WA
Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
SPOKANE, WA
Woman arrested in connection to north Spokane stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane County...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2021 road-rage killing of a 33-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. 30-year-old Richard S. Hough told NonStop local he believed the victim, 33-year-old Erika Kienas, reached for a knife, but court documents say he told police on scene he did not see one.
SPOKANE, WA
Ritzville woman calls police over spray painted cat

RITZVILLE - A Ritzville woman is up in arms after her cat returned to her home spray painted on Thursday. RJ Renea says she immediately notified police who processed her call as a legitimate case. RJ says she believes the painting of her animal was part of a destructive social media trend.
RITZVILLE, WA
Burglary suspect arrested in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Spokane Valley last week. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a Spokane Valley deputy responded to a reported burglary alarm at Déjà Vu on East Sprague Avenue. When the deputy arrived, SCSO said he noticed the front door was smashed and the door frame was damaged. While waiting...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Non-emergency phone lines down in Whitman County

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitcom 911 non-emergency lines are down Saturday morning. Whitcom provides emergency dispatching throughout Whitman County. If you have a fire or burglary alarm, that means your alarm company won't be able to notify Whitcom if your alarm goes off. If your alarm does sound this morning,...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

