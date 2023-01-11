Read full article on original website
Spokane man arrested after 14-month-old’s death in July 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested 27-year-old Ryan Beamis on Thursday after his daughter died in their South Hill home nearly two years ago. According to court documents, back in July of 2021, officers located Beamis’ two kids locked in a bedroom. They were without food or water for over 16 hours. During that time, a dresser fell on top...
KHQ Right Now
Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police arrest man accused of manslaughter in death of 14-month-old baby in 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police have arrested a man accused in the death of his 14-month-old baby in 2021, according to court documents filed in the Spokane County District Court. Ryan J. Beamis, 27, will appear in court Friday on charges of second-degree manslaughter. On July 3, 2021, at...
Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter
SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
'I don't see this as anything for blame' | Sister of murdered nurse meets with suspect's family
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant was more than a brother. His sister Trudy says he was her best friend. "To not really be a sister anymore, I was a sister, that's really hard," Trudy said. Doug, a Providence Home Health caregiver, died a horrific death last December. Police say...
Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested in connection to north Spokane stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane County...
FOX 28 Spokane
Whitman County sheriff’s deputies seize fentanyl, heroine and meth from Spokane woman
COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation. According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons...
KHQ Right Now
MISSING: Kootenai County Sherrif's Office searching for 30-year-old man
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for 30-year-old Brandon Helbling, who has been missing since Jan. 3. Attempts by friends, family, and law enforcement to contact Brandon have not been answered. He was last seen at the Big Lots in Coeur d'Alene. Brandon is 6-feet,...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison
A man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2021 road-rage killing of a 33-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. 30-year-old Richard S. Hough told NonStop local he believed the victim, 33-year-old Erika Kienas, reached for a knife, but court documents say he told police on scene he did not see one.
ifiberone.com
Ritzville woman calls police over spray painted cat
RITZVILLE - A Ritzville woman is up in arms after her cat returned to her home spray painted on Thursday. RJ Renea says she immediately notified police who processed her call as a legitimate case. RJ says she believes the painting of her animal was part of a destructive social media trend.
koze.com
Over 1,500 Fentanyl Pills, Heroin, & Meth Discovered During Whitman County Investigation
COLFAX, WA – Whitman County Deputies located more than 1,500 Fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin, and a half pound of Methamphetamine during a recent property crimes investigation. A 30-year-old Spokane woman, Nicole R. Simmons, was arrested as a result of that investigation. Bond was set at $50,000. According...
Spokane County deputies searching for suspect in stabbing on N. Fairwood Drive
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on N. Fairwood Drive in Spokane County. According to deputies, the adult male victim was located and treated for non life-threatening stab wounds to his shoulder/arm. He was later released and is expected to recover.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Man who reported girlfriend’s death now suspect in murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the man who reported his girlfriend’s death in July 2022 is now a suspect in her murder. On July 24, officers responded to Boone and Cedar to a call from a man who said he found his girlfriend dead. The caller was later identified as 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood. Detectives began an investigation, and...
Burglary suspect arrested in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Spokane Valley last week. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a Spokane Valley deputy responded to a reported burglary alarm at Déjà Vu on East Sprague Avenue. When the deputy arrived, SCSO said he noticed the front door was smashed and the door frame was damaged. While waiting...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My heart shattered’: School bus stop miscommunication leaves one Mead family frightened
MEAD, Wash. – On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was. “My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said. After some miscommunication between the Mead...
KHQ Right Now
Non-emergency phone lines down in Whitman County
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitcom 911 non-emergency lines are down Saturday morning. Whitcom provides emergency dispatching throughout Whitman County. If you have a fire or burglary alarm, that means your alarm company won't be able to notify Whitcom if your alarm goes off. If your alarm does sound this morning,...
KUOW
Moscow, ID residents shaken by murders, prepare for what’s next following suspect's arrest
School is back in session for students at the University of Idaho. This follows nearly two months of uncertainty after the campus and surrounding communities of Moscow and Pullman were shaken by the stabbing deaths of four students last year in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. A...
