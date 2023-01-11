RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Though the weather took a turn on the morning of January 12, it didn’t stop organizers from having the annual MLK program in Russellville. Due to heavy rain, rather than marching to the courthouse as normal, the community stuck to the speaking part of the event in Russellville High School. Civil rights activist Charles Neblett spoke as well as his daughter Kesi and son Khary.

RUSSELLVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO