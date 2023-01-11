Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
wnky.com
Autistic employees at WKU Bookstore break the stigma
BOWLING GREEN, Ky-A duo of unique individuals are making a difference on the campus of Western Kentucky University, one bookstore transaction at a time. “It’s a pretty decent job around here because I like to interact with other people,” said Noah Thomas. Holly and Noah are both employees...
wnky.com
Annual MLK March in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Though the weather took a turn on the morning of January 12, it didn’t stop organizers from having the annual MLK program in Russellville. Due to heavy rain, rather than marching to the courthouse as normal, the community stuck to the speaking part of the event in Russellville High School. Civil rights activist Charles Neblett spoke as well as his daughter Kesi and son Khary.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Genessa
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Genessa. This sweet girl loves to be around her people and absolutely adores any kind of loving she can get. You can adopt this lovely lady today at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
wnky.com
Glasgow woman arrested in murder of husband
GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of her husband. An investigation began after the death of Michael Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow on July 9, 2022, according to Glasgow police. In November 2022, the man’s daughter, Leighanne Bennett, 45, was...
wnky.com
KSP: 3 dead following fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has released further information on three deaths resulting from a fatal crash in Barren County. On Friday, Jan. 13 shortly after 12:30 p.m., KSP Post 3 responded to a fatal collision. Troopers arrived at the scene at the intersection of KY-90 (Happy Valley Road) and Harry King Road.
wnky.com
Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
wnky.com
Traffic signal to be added at intersection in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A new traffic signal is being installed in Simpson County next week. Drivers can expect the traffic signal to be added to the intersection of KY 100 and KY 73. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says the signal is being added due to recent crash activity and traffic patterns.
wnky.com
Med Center Health takes over management of WKU Health Services
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-On the heels of an announcement that Graves Gilbert is filing for bankruptcy, Med Center Health is now managing WKU Health Services. Graves Gilbert had management of WKU’s Health Services since 2016. Officials say this transition is not related to the bankruptcy announcement and was already in the works last year.
wnky.com
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
wnky.com
Society for Science names 2 Kentucky students top scholars
SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – The Society of Science just released their 300 finalists from the Regeneron Science Talent Search and two young women from South Central Kentucky made the first cut. A Gatton Academy student and Glasgow High School senior are among 300 of “300 top young scientists and...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy
Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
wnky.com
Hot Rods Announce Historic Executive Changes
Bowling Green, Kentucky– The reigning, back-to-back South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) are excited to announce the promotions of Eric C. Leach to President, Kyle Wolz to General Manager, and Ashlee Wilson to Assistant General Manager, becoming the first female executive in club history.
wnky.com
McKnight, Allen lead Western Kentucky past UAB 80-78
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 27 points and Dontaie Allen sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as Western Kentucky knocked off UAB 80-78 on Wednesday. McKnight shot 10 for 21 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers (10-6,...
Comments / 0