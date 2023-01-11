University of Wyoming seeks agriculture interns for this summer

SHERIDAN (WNE) – The University of Wyoming’s GrowinG Internship Program for beginning farmers and ranchers seeks prospective hosts and interns for summer 2023.

The 10-week internships pair those eager to get started in ag with experienced producers across the state. The goal is to help beginning farmers and ranchers obtain the hands-on experience and skills required to successfully manage their own operations.

“It is hard to learn and comprehend all that goes into a ranching or farming operation unless you see it firsthand and work with people who have made it their lifestyle and depend on it for their livelihood,” said a 2022 program host.

Applications for both interns and hosts are due Feb. 3.

The GrowinG team will continue to review applications on a rolling basis after this deadline, but placement is not guaranteed.

Interns must be 18 years or older and identify as ready to begin farming or ranching and/or have been involved in farming or ranching for fewer than 10 years.

In addition to participating in daily activities on their host ranch or farm, interns are required to attend at least one educational event, such as the Wyoming Stock Growers summer meeting or a UW Extension workshop.

Program hosts provide a safe, educational internship experience as well as adequate housing and meals. The GrowinG Internship Program awards interns a $5,000 stipend as compensation for their work.

Host applications can be found at bit.ly/growing-host-app and intern applications are available at bit.ly/growing-intern-app . Interested parties are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure optimal host/intern matches.

For more information, see GrowinG-WY.org . Contact Kendra Faucett at coordinator@growing-wy.org or 307-760-6247 with questions.