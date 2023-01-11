Read full article on original website
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
LeBron James was fouled by Christian Wood on game-winning attempt Thursday, says Last Two Minute Report
The Los Angeles Lakers made it clear after their 119-115 double-overtime defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks Thursday that they did not agree with the way the game was officiated. At the end of regulation, Lakers wing Troy Brown Jr. was seemingly fouled on a game-winning 3-point attempt, but no whistle came.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Chargers vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by proven model on 15-6 roll
The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to stay hot when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in a 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Saturday. The Jaguars (9-8) ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, the franchise's longest since 2005 and tied for the third longest in team history. Jacksonville will go for six straight against another hot team, the Chargers. Los Angeles (10-7) was on a four-game winning streak before losing what ended up to be a meaningless game against Denver in the regular season finale.
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
Box score: Grizzlies 130, Pacers 112
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Indiana Pacers Saturday, Jan. 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
Gamecocks signee MiLaysia Fulwiley, top prospect Joyce Edwards star at MLK Bash
The two five-star prospects each have double-doubles in their teams’ victories.
Girls high school basketball star scores point number 1,000
A big congratulations going out to Brooklyn Bullock. The Olmsted High School basketball star scored her 1,000th point of her career at the MLK Classic Saturday afternoon.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
Three reasons the Chargers will beat the Jaguars in wild card: Justin Herbert ready to make postseason mark
Every once in a while, a team comes along that is remembered despite not winning a championship. The late '70s/early '80s Chargers were one of those teams after captivating fans with their lighting-fast offense. The only thing that was perhaps faster than the Chargers offense those days was the Lakers'...
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big play wiped out by penalty
Williams played 14 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers. Though he went without any official receptions in the Lions' regular-season finale, Williams provided a glimpse of his vast potential on what would have been a 66-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that was ultimately wiped out by a holding penalty. On the play in question, Williams found an opening in the defense behind Packers safety Darnell Savage, then jetted past Green Bay safety Adrian Amos on his way to what would have been his second career touchdown and third 40-plus-yard play. After the rookie first-round pick was cleared to make his season debut Week 13 upon completing his recovery from an ACL tear suffered this past January, Williams played less than a quarter of the snaps on offense in each of his six appearances while hauling in just one of his nine targets. Despite Williams' light use coming off the knee injury, general manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday that he maintains high expectations for the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Year 2, per John Maakaron of SI.com. However, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond all under contract for 2023 and with DJ Chark expected to work toward a new deal with Detroit, Williams will likely have to work his way up the depth chart in OTAs and training camp in order to claim a top-three role at receiver entering his second season.
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Agrees to contract with Nats
Finnegan signed a one-year, $2.325 million contract with the Nationals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports. Finnegan collected 11 saves for the Nationals last season, posting a 3.51 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 66.2 innings along the way. He is likely the favorite to open 2023 as the club's closer, although the leash wouldn't figure to be long.
Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million
Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Settles with Miami
Lopez agreed to a one-year, $5.45 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Lopez made $2.45 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility last season, and he'll more than double that salary in 2023. The 26-year-old had a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB over 180 innings last year.
Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from dialed-in model
The New York Giants came up three points short against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, but they have a chance to put that loss behind them for good in a rematch on Sunday during the 2023 NFL playoffs. New York chose to rest its starters in Week 18, but it still played a competitive game in a 22-16 loss at Philadelphia. Minnesota won three of its final four games during the regular season, including a 29-13 win against Chicago last week.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
