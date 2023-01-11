BOSTON (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 76 seconds left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took its first lead at 3-2 on A.J Greer’s goal midway through the second period. But Auston Matthews, returning from an undisclosed injury that cost him two games, tied it for Toronto early in the third. It stayed that way until Grzelcyk slapped the puck through a screen and into the net. Toronto goalie Matt Murray complained that he had been interfered with, but there was no challenge. Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 18 shots. The Bruins have the NHL’s best record — 11 points ahead of Atlantic Division rival Toronto.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO