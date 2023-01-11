Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFresno, CA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Parks and Recreation commission narrowly passes vote to cut trees on West Grangeville
The Hanford Parks and Recreation Commission has narrowly approved a permit to cut down two oaks at 502 West Grangeville Blvd. Dias Law Firm, which owns the property, filed a permit asking to remove the trees, saying that they are dying and represent a danger to nearby people and property.
thesungazette.com
Rush Bowls serves up a new location in Visalia
VISALIA – Rush Bowls announced they will be setting up a shop in Visalia and are set to blend up a storm of fruit smoothie bowls and on-the-go bites for residents by mid-February. Jason and Clarissa Osborn, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Visalia, sought to bring healthy fast food...
AOL Corp
Cockroach infestation among red flags that closed Fresno County food places in December
A banquet and catering kitchen, a grocery store’s food counter and a community center’s kitchen all were temporarily closed last month after Fresno County inspectors discovered various health violations. A Dec. 6 inspection at Amigos Food Market at Church and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno revealed a lack...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County Sheriff's Office Asks for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Fresno Woman
January 12, 2023 – Deputies are searching for Gabriela Tovar. She was last seen on E. Princeton Ave., near Maple and Shields in Fresno. She is known to visit the city of Parlier. Her family has been unable to contact her, which is unusual. There is no information at...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Hanford Sentinel
Lou Martinez looking for more public access to city government
Hanford native Lou Martinez wants to reflect the voice of the city's residents, and brings to the table the experience he says will allow him to do that. Newly elected in November, Councilmember Martinez' term runs through 2026, and is his second term after first serving on the City Council from 2010 to 2014.
Hanford Sentinel
Levee breach drains more than 28K gallons of water into Hanford-area neighborhood
Residents on Camino Ramon off South 10th Avenue woke up to two feet or more of water flooding their street Tuesday after a nearby levee was reportedly cut. “I noticed the basin starting to collect water around 4 o’clock (Monday) when I got off work,” said Peggy Munoz, who lives on the street in an unincorporated area of Kings County. “Trenches had been cut into our water catchment basin, which is designed for our street alone, because it’s a private cul-de-sac.”
2 friends raising funds for Valley Children's, donating hair to Locks of Love
Two friends are taking action to raise money for children in need of medical care.
goldrushcam.com
Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons
January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
Police investigating homicide in Madera
Authorities say it happened before 11 Thursday night on Country Club Drive near Clark Street.
fresyes.com
Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?
It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
sjvsun.com
Kings Co. hit by scam, loses $85,000
Kings County was the victim of a fraudulent transaction, which will cost the county around $85,000. The Kings County Board of Supervisors learned of the loss during its meeting on Tuesday. The big picture: The fraudulent transaction came when the county issued a $894,000 check to the perpetrator who was...
Hanford Sentinel
Fraud incident costs Kings County nearly $85K
Kings County will take a financial hit of nearly $85,000, supervisors were told Tuesday, stemming from a fraudulent transaction. Director of Finance Jim Erb told the board that the county issued a $894,000 check to unnamed persons posing as a contractor who was employed by the county nearly a year and a half ago. With the help of the Kings County Sheriff's Office, the county was able to recover more than 90 percent of the funds, but would need to cover $84,988 which Erb suggested come from contingencies within the county's budget.
sandiegoville.com
Decades-Old Northern California Chain DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria Ending Run In San Diego's North County
Northern California's six decades-old DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria is closing its sole area location in San Diego's North County after only a short run. In 1956, Mamma and Papa Di Cicco and their four sons opened the first DiCicco's Italian Restaurant in Fresno, CA. Over the years, members of the DiCicco's family have opened nearly 20 restaurants around California, many of which are independently owned and operated. For the San Diego location, Sandy DiCicco partnered with San Diego's Grand Restaurant Group (Bellamy's, Nick & G's, Giaola Italian Kitchen, Cork & Knife, Alejandra’s Fine Mexican Food & Cantina) to bring her family's legacy to Escondido.
clovisroundup.com
Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley
Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday morning.
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
Crews plow through snow to make emergency access road into Ponderosa ahead of storm
Mountain communities in Tulare County are dealing with the aftermath of a series of powerful storms.
IDENTIFIED: 78-year-old who died after beating outside Clovis store, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 78-year-old man who was beaten and had his cell phone stolen on Dec. 30, 2022, has since passed away following his injuries, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say 78-year-old Frank Moore was found in front of a store near Herndon and Clovis avenues. First responders say he suffered […]
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying 3 Female Suspects Wanted for Theft at the Fresno Fashion Fair Mall Victoria Secret Store
January 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported the following. On January 2, 2023, three Hispanic female suspects entered the Victoria Secret in the Fashion Fair Mall and concealed merchandise valued at $1,636.00 before leaving the store without paying for anything. The merchandise included perfumes and women’s underwear. These suspects were verbally aggressive towards employees who attempted to interact with them.
Comments / 0