Fort Worth, TX

Fans welcome Horned Frogs back after TCU defeat in football national championship game

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Patricia Cook Smith stood alongside more than 200 other TCU fans and students Tuesday night, wearing a letter jacket and carrying a cutout of a player from the 1938 championship team.

That player was her father, Bob Cook, a left tackle for the team when they claimed that 1938 championship title. She proudly held up the cutout of her father in his football uniform emblazoned with the number 43 and showed off the Horned Frog pin she wore on her father’s old TCU letter jacket while waiting for the team to arrive back from the national championship game.

The Horned Frogs lost Monday night’s game 65-7 against the Georgia Bulldogs, but echoing the sentiment of the other fans awaiting the team’s return, Smith said she was proud of them. That’s why she decided to go and help welcome them home.

“Today they’re just as important as they were 48 hours ago and I want to help make sure they know that,” Smith said.

TCU safety DeShawn McCuin greets fans after the team returns from the CFP national championship football game to the TCU Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram

Smith said she was thrilled to watch the Horned Frogs in the championship game, even while they were losing, because it was a reminder of her father’s legacy with the school.

“Much like the ‘38 team, they played as a team and not as individuals,” Smith said.

TCU safety Chace Biddle slaps hands with fans after returning home from the CFP national championship football game to the TCU Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram

The mob of purple-dressed fans cheered the return of their football team, chanting “TCU” and “Riff, ram, bah zoo,” as the players exited their buses.

The team’s return was a mostly jovial event, but some including the players teared up at points throughout.

The TCU Horned Frogs return home after the CFP national championship football game to the TCU Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes stops to talk to fans and have photos made with them after returning home from the CFP national championship football game to the TCU Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU Horned Frog tight end Alex Honig fist bumps a fan after returning home from the CFP national championship football game to the TCU Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU offensive lineman Robby Rochester makes his way through the crowd after returning home from the CFP national championship football game to the TCU Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram
Fans cheer the TCU Horned Frogs as they return home after the CFP national championship football game to the TCU Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram

