Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
Raleigh officer avoids serious injury as driver collides with police cruiser
A Raleigh police officer was nearly hit by another vehicle while helping a driver on Friday night on Hammond Road. A Raleigh police officer was nearly hit by another vehicle while helping a driver on Friday night on Hammond Road.
Two arrested for murder after Rocky Mount man beaten to death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Two men have been arrested after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount. Darnell Battle was assaulted on the front porch of his family home on Jan. 5 by two men. On Friday, Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Lee Smith were arrested and charged with first degree murder.
cbs17
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in a death that happened after a fight broke out in a street in Rocky Mount last week, police said late Friday night. The deadly incident was reported on Jan. 5 just after 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress.
cbs17
Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
Raleigh officer nearly hit by car while helping driver of disabled vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Police officer was nearly hit by a car while helping a disabled vehicle on Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Authorities say the officer was on Hammond Road near Rush Street, assisting a driver, when another car rear-ended the officer's police vehicle.
cbs17
CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
cbs17
Raleigh police patrol vehicle hit in crash, officer taken to hospital, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a crash late Friday night. At about 11:09 p.m., the police department said one of their officers was responding to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street. While the officer...
cbs17
WANTED: Suspect stole from Durham Family Dollar, hit pedestrian, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that stole from a Family Dollar and struck a pedestrian. On Dec. 30, deputies were called to the Family Dollar store on the 1500 block of South Miami Boulevard for a reported larceny. Deputies...
cbs17
Suspects broke into vehicles at apartment complex, used stolen credit cards, Apex police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public’s help to identify three people who they said broke into several vehicles and used a stolen card to make a purchase. On Friday, Dec. 30 at around 3:10 a.m., officers said the three people broke into several vehicles in Village at Broadstone Apartments.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
WRAL
Drivers in stolen Dodge Chargers crash after police chase in Garner
GARNER, N.C. — Two drivers behind the wheel of two stolen cars led police officers on a chase through Garner late Thursday night. According to the Garner Police Department, around 11:45 p.m. officers spotted two stolen Dodge Chargers on Weston Road near Westcroft Drive. When the officers turned on...
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
Man accused of beating children for not doing chores ‘to his satisfaction,’ Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of abusing two children in Alamance County. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they took a report about child abuse on Tuesday. They were told of a 12 and 13-year-old who both had bruises “consistent with that of a beating.” The children said that Jimmy […]
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit
WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
jocoreport.com
Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
WRAL
Man, 31, killed in hit-and-run on I-440 in Raleigh; police searching for driver
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police identified the man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 440 near Poole Road early Thursday morning. Police said Craig Mekeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 near the center median. A car hit him and fled the scene, police said. Mekeithen...
cbs17
Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
cbs17
Durham County road reopens after head-on crash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
N.C. man accused of beating stepchildren for not doing their chores 'to his satisfaction'
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly beat his stepchildren for not doing their chores as well as he would have liked. According to a statement, on Jan. 10, deputies from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit received a report about suspected child abuse. A 12-year-old and 13-year-old reportedly had bruising on their bodies and other markings that were "consistent with that of a beating."
Comments / 0