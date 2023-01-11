Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
CAES Space Systems becomes Frontgrade Technologies
TAMPA, Fla. — CAES Space Systems, a supplier of radiation-hardened electronics, rebranded as Frontgrade Technologies Jan. 10 after being sold to private equity firm Veritas Capital. Veritas announced plans to buy the company in October for an undisclosed sum from CAES, the former electronics unit of British defense and...
TechCrunch
Singapore-based Supermom helps parenting brands navigate a post-cookie world
The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised an oversubscribed Series A of $8 million SGD (about $6 million USD) led by Qualgro, with participation from AC Ventures. Supermom currently has a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand, and plans to expand into more markets. More than 200 consumer brands use Supermom for marketing research, including Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble and Philips.
thefastmode.com
thefastmode.com
Softbank's BBIX to Launch New IX Point at Digital Edge’s “OSA1” Data Center
BBIX, a subsidiary of SoftBank that conducts an Internet eXchange (IX) business, will open “BBIX Osaka No. 7” at “OSA1,” operated by Digital Edge (Japan) in Osaka, to provide “IX Connect Service” from March 2023. BBIX operates six IX connection points in the Osaka...
thefastmode.com
IDT Global Partners with XConnect to Tackle Robocalls with Intelligent DNO Data
XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has partnered with IDT Global, the wholesale voice and SMS division of IDT Corporation, a global provider of communications services, to utilise XConnect’s RealNumber DNO database that contains over 6 billion local and toll-free numbers in North America.
teslarati.com
Stellantis partners with Element 25 to secure manganese sulphate supply for EV batteries
Veteran automaker Stellantis and battery materials manufacturer Element 25 have signed a five-year deal for the supply of high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate for electric vehicle battery packs. The agreement includes options to extend the deal’s supply term and volume, with shipments set to begin in 2026 with a total volume of 45 kilotons.
thefastmode.com
Iveda Launches $1.5M Project for Utilis Smart Pole Deployment in Taiwan
Iveda announced the launch of a $1.5 million project for Utilis Smart Pole technology in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, equipping the country’s largest harbor city with critical IoT infrastructure for smart city deployments. Utilus brings Iveda technology––including video surveillance, AI-based video analytics, IvedaSPS (smart power system), and IvedaPinpoint (location-based trackers and...
thefastmode.com
How Disruptive are our Disruptive Technologies? Featured
Coined in 1995 by Clayton M. Christensen, the term ‘disruptive technologies’ refer to innovations that create a new market. While the term is believed to be one of that overused jargon, and there has been a lot of discussions revolving around what is to be defined as disruptive or otherwise, the replacement of telephone over the telegraph, smartphones over rudimentary phones, and private jet over supersonic transport are few developments we can agree on calling disruptive.
thefastmode.com
Qualcomm, Salesforce to Collaborate to Develop New Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform
Qualcomm Technologies and Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) announced the companies intend to collaborate to develop a new intelligent connected vehicle platform for the automotive industry. Built with Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this new platform intends to give automakers, fleet providers, automotive finance...
thefastmode.com
PGE, Expeto Partner to Accelerate Grid Modernization & Renewable Energy Outcomes
Expeto, which enables enterprise networking over private and public mobile networks, announced a partnership with Portland General Electric (PGE) to accelerate grid modernization and renewable energy outcomes. The fully integrated energy company with operations across Oregon has chosen Expeto’s NeXtworking™ platform for its commercial private wireless network deployment.
thefastmode.com
Aryaka Delivers Managed Network and Security Offering for Retailers
Join Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, at NRF booth #1805, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City to learn more about its managed offering for retailers and how it is building the foundation to support the next generation of retail shopping experiences. Despite current...
thefastmode.com
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
salestechstar.com
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon’s current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Nedap. the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon as their new provider for the deployment of Nedap iD Cloud, which will enhance its omni-guest experience across its 600+ stores globally by optimizing product availability.
thefastmode.com
JioGames, Gamestream Partner to Launch India’s Home-grown Cloud Gaming Platform
Gamestream, world leader in white label cloud gaming solutions partners with JioGames, India’s leading gaming service, to announce a 10-year strategic partnership. This collaboration will provide 1.4 billion Indians with unlimited access to cloud gaming anywhere, anytime. JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, will enable console-like gaming easily accessible across devices. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the benchmark for gaming. It can be experienced best with Jio True 5G’s break-neck speeds. The robust 5G infrastructure that Jio has built across the country, sets a clear direction for the growth of cloud gaming ecosystem in India.
Fifth Wall Expands Into APAC With The Addition Of Real Estate Industry Veteran & Opening Of Singapore Office
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Fifth Wall —the 1 largest venture capital firm focused on technology for the global real estate industry—including those which decarbonize the sector, today announced its expansion into Asia-Pacific (APAC) with the notable appointment of industry veteran Yvonne Voon as a Partner covering APAC and opening of the firm’s Singapore office, its first in the region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005062/en/ Yvonne Voon, Partner, APAC (Photo: Business Wire)
Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. (Canada) Announces the Relocation and Expansion of its Analytical Services and Research & Development Laboratories to New Campus Hosting all Biopharmaceutical Activities
MISSISSAUGA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. is pleased to announce the relocation and expansion of its API development laboratories from 2395 Speakman Drive to its new, owned facility at 2070 Hadwen Road, located within the Sheridan Research Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005622/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
BT Unveils New Digital Tools to Help Multinationals Measure & Optimise Carbon Impact
BT announced new digital tools to help multinational customers measure and optimise the carbon impact of running applications and cloud workloads across their network. While the Carbon Network Dashboard gives a real-time view of power consumption, the Digital Carbon Calculator helps customers estimate their network’s carbon footprint. The Dashboard...
salestechstar.com
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Financial Services Industry Veteran Robin Gilthorpe taking over for outgoing CEO Udi Ziv. Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
thefastmode.com
Catchpoint Releases Major Enhancements to its Network Experience Solution
Catchpoint releases major enhancements to its industry-leading Network Experience solution. These enhancements include network reachability, engineering & traffic routing improvements, as well as comprehensive monitoring for SASE, VPN, and the entire Internet stack. This makes it even easier for IT professionals to catch issues before they impact the business. The...
