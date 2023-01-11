Coined in 1995 by Clayton M. Christensen, the term ‘disruptive technologies’ refer to innovations that create a new market. While the term is believed to be one of that overused jargon, and there has been a lot of discussions revolving around what is to be defined as disruptive or otherwise, the replacement of telephone over the telegraph, smartphones over rudimentary phones, and private jet over supersonic transport are few developments we can agree on calling disruptive.

2 DAYS AGO