As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO