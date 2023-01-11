ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

q13fox.com

Idaho murders: 5 key pieces of evidence against Bryan Kohberger

MOSCOW, Idaho - He is still only the accused – and must be considered innocent until proven guilty. But the case against Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho quadruple homicide appears strong. There remains much we don’t know and there is much more investigation, and evidence, to come. But with...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders trial: Brian Kohberger's next court date revealed

MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary status hearing. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one count of burglary for entering their home.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders trial: Bryan Kohberger to face preliminary hearing in June

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a Thursday morning status conference in Moscow, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane

SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
The Comeback

NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news

As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA

