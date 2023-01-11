Read full article on original website
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old Ph.D. student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho undergrads in their sleep with a knife in November, traded a look of intensity for one of fear when he entered court for a status conference Thursday, according to a leading body language expert.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
Idaho murders: 5 key pieces of evidence against Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - He is still only the accused – and must be considered innocent until proven guilty. But the case against Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho quadruple homicide appears strong. There remains much we don’t know and there is much more investigation, and evidence, to come. But with...
Idaho murders trial: Brian Kohberger's next court date revealed
MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary status hearing. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one count of burglary for entering their home.
Idaho murders trial: Bryan Kohberger to face preliminary hearing in June
The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a Thursday morning status conference in Moscow, Idaho.
Idaho murders trial: What to expect from Bryan Kohberger's court hearing set for Thursday
MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is expected to be back in court Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one county of burglary for entering their home.
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news
As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
