Read full article on original website
Related
wjhl.com
Virginia moms advocate for stronger gun storage laws after school shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of advocates with the group Moms Demand Action came to the Virginia State Capitol on Friday to urge lawmakers to pass gun reform, including stronger firearm storage laws. It comes after a six-year-old shot and injured a teacher at a Newport News elementary school...
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of East Tennessee and North Carolina Friday
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for rain tonight. The low temperatures will be 35 degrees. Rain will begin to mix and change to snow late tonight and continue through early Saturday morning across the higher elevations of East Tennessee and also across parts of eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some tonight
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings are in effect overnight through Saturday morning for the mountains of East Tennessee, parts of western North Carolina, and the Smokies. Snowfall totals could be in the range of 4 to 6″ in the highest elevations above 4,000 ft. A Winter...
Comments / 0