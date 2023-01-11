Read full article on original website
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Killer on the Loose: Police Searching for Man Who Killed Woman While Working at Popular Car Dealership
An Atlanta woman who was gunned down and killed while working at a used car dealership Friday afternoon has left family, friends and a community in mourning. Gwinnett County police told WSB that 34-year-old Courtney Owens was working at the dealership located on a busy road when a gunman entered the establishment and shot at her.
Black woman arrested after officers made gruesome discovery in her home
A woman was arrested after officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Dec. 14 around 4:10 pm, officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a home. When they arrived, authorities say they found the girl’s body inside.
