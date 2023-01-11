Read full article on original website
Area organizations are "blanketing" Brown County this winter
(WLUK) -- An organization in Northeast Wisconsin is working to ensure that people in need can stay warm this winter. Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council are hosting its Blanketing Brown County event until January 27. Community members are encouraged to donate new and clean...
Ashwaubenon looking to fill lifeguard positions
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lifeguard recruiting continues for one area community. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Melody Escoto, Aquatic Coordinator for the Village of Ashwaubenon, to talk about how they are always in planning mode. Escoto says they are trying to make sure they are ready for...
Oneida Retail replenishes supplies for area homeless shelter
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- When the call for supplies at a Green Bay homeless shelter went out, Oneida stores answered in three big ways. In late November, the Safe Shelter on Green Bay’s west side, asked the community for support after completing its first year of operations. That's when Oneida...
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner
SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
Investigation into Shawano police shooting forwarded to DA
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Results of an investigation into a fatal shooting by Shawano police have been forwarded to the county district attorney's office. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office and state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation say they have finished their investigation into the Nov. 19 shooting by a city police officer.
Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash wants case moved to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run involving...
Appleton water rescue has fire departments stressing ice safety
(WLUK) -- Every year, fire officials stress the importance of ice safety, and a rescue in Appleton serves as yet another reminder of why it needs to be taken seriously. "Don't trust any ice,"said Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Peglow. "There is no safe ice out there." As...
SKYFOX explores Lake Michigan shore, historic Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- While Manitowoc's harbor might be a bit more popular in the summertime, SKYFOX took an adventure to scope out Lake Michigan and the historic city earlier this week. When our little drone flew over the waters, the lake was a stunning blue. But when it got closer...
COMMENTARY: Organ donation program, Girl Scouts are Making A Difference
Greetings everyone, thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. Live.Love.Donate., a non-profit organization that focuses on saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donations, made its annual donations to the Restoring Hope Transplant House and the UW transplant fund for patients and families. It was able to make $4,500 in monetary donations and donated about 75 separate toys to the children in the pediatric transplant wing. Well done.
Man injured in Two Rivers house fire
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The occupant of...
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay reaches 86% of Christmas Campaign goal
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says its services will be affected this year after not meeting its Christmas Campaign goal for the second year in a row. The organization reported Thursday it fell short of its $1.335 million goal. On the last collection day,...
Neenah students injured in bus crash when returning from ski trip
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Multiple Neenah High School students were hurt in a school bus crash while returning from a Ski Club trip to Nordic Mountain. In a letter to parents, the district said around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, one of the two buses transporting the students slid off the road and onto its side in the foggy and icy conditions in Waushara County.
Green Bay police find dog owner involved in alleged bite incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police have found the owner of a dog that allegedly bit a jogger on the city's west side. Police say a woman was running on Velp Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when she encountered a man walking two dogs between Ethel Avenue and Gray Street.
GB West and GB East together in revised FRCC football realignment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As it turns out, Green Bay West and Green Bay East will not be separated in a football realignment plan slated to be implemented for the 2024 season, if passed by the WIAA Board of Control in March. After appealing the WIAA's modified plan from late...
Police interview reveals Waupaca County '92 double homicide suspect's confession
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
Sip and snack your way through downtown Green Bay this weekend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend!. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. FOX 11’s Emily Deem was joined by Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc., to talk more about the morning event.
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and you're invited. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of...
SNC women & Oshkosh men get key conference wins
Green Bay, WI--The St. Norbert women's basketball team remained perfect in NACC play, as they defeated defending conference champion Wisconsin Lutheran 61-58. Kaycee Gierczak, who had 14 points for the Green Knights, scored the game-winning basket with 1:28 remaining. Chloe Gruszynski led the way for SNC with 16 points, while...
Phoenix women win 10th straight, men lose at home
FORT WAYNE, IND - The Green Bay Phoenix held the Fort Wayne Mastodons to 19.4 perecent shooting in a 60-32 win on the road. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season. Three players scored in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had...
Undefeated Xavier thinking big
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For a program that has had great success recently, being undefeated in January may not be a surprise. The Xavier boys basketball team is a perennial state tournament contender, and one of its keys this season has been experience, something this team acquired through adversity. "I feel...
