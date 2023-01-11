Read full article on original website
Iveda Launches $1.5M Project for Utilus Smart Pole Deployment in Taiwan
Iveda announced the launch of a $1.5 million project for Utilus Smart Pole technology in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, equipping the country’s largest harbor city with critical IoT infrastructure for smart city deployments. Utilus brings Iveda technology––including video surveillance, AI-based video analytics, IvedaSPS (smart power system), and IvedaPinpoint (location-based trackers and...
Brazil's V.tal Selects Kyndryl to Optimize Routes on its Neutral Fiber Optic Network
V.tal, Brazil's largest neutral end-to-end fiber optics infrastructure company, has chosen Kyndryl, the largest provider of IT infrastructure services in the world, to optimize and virtualize traffic and routes throughout its terrestrial network of more than 430,000 kilometers of fiber optics. With this agreement, V.tal will continue to drive the...
JioGames, Gamestream Partner to Launch India’s Home-grown Cloud Gaming Platform
Gamestream, world leader in white label cloud gaming solutions partners with JioGames, India’s leading gaming service, to announce a 10-year strategic partnership. This collaboration will provide 1.4 billion Indians with unlimited access to cloud gaming anywhere, anytime. JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, will enable console-like gaming easily accessible across devices. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the benchmark for gaming. It can be experienced best with Jio True 5G’s break-neck speeds. The robust 5G infrastructure that Jio has built across the country, sets a clear direction for the growth of cloud gaming ecosystem in India.
Wilson Electronics Acquires Ultra-wideband RF over Fiber Provider Zinwave
Wilson Electronics announced that it has acquired Zinwave Communications, provider of unique, patented ultra-wideband RF over fiber solutions with more than 850 installations in 26 countries. The transaction expands the total addressable market and opens further opportunities for both organizations internationally. As the needs of enterprise-level organizations continue to grow,...
Be on the Lookout: Here Are the Networking and Telecommunications Trends That Define 2023 Featured
If 2022 was all about large-scale 5G deployments and mass adoption of 5G handsets, what will 2023 bring to our industry?. A precipitous drop in the price of 5G chips and enhancements in 5G technology will begin to unlock use cases promised, but not previously delivered. Here are five trends IBM expects to see in the year ahead, along one highly anticipated trend we believe won’t happen in 2023.
Aryaka Delivers Managed Network and Security Offering for Retailers
Join Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, at NRF booth #1805, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City to learn more about its managed offering for retailers and how it is building the foundation to support the next generation of retail shopping experiences. Despite current...
PGE, Expeto Partner to Accelerate Grid Modernization & Renewable Energy Outcomes
Expeto, which enables enterprise networking over private and public mobile networks, announced a partnership with Portland General Electric (PGE) to accelerate grid modernization and renewable energy outcomes. The fully integrated energy company with operations across Oregon has chosen Expeto’s NeXtworking™ platform for its commercial private wireless network deployment.
BT Unveils New Digital Tools to Help Multinationals Measure & Optimise Carbon Impact
BT announced new digital tools to help multinational customers measure and optimise the carbon impact of running applications and cloud workloads across their network. While the Carbon Network Dashboard gives a real-time view of power consumption, the Digital Carbon Calculator helps customers estimate their network’s carbon footprint. The Dashboard...
APCON Selects Rohde & Schwarz's DPI Engine for Intelligent Traffic Filtering
Ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, and APCON, a US-based provider of network visibility and security services for data centers, announced their new partnership. The agreement specifies the advanced deep packet inspection (DPI) software library from ipoque, R&S®PACE 2, as a licensable add‑on software tool for the IntellaView HyperEngine hardware platform (HyperEngine) from APCON.
International Regulators Eye Call Authentication Featured
Illegal robocalls and call spoofing create significant headaches for consumers. In addition to the annoyance of frequent unwanted calls and the time spent resolving identity theft and account takeover issues, the losses from phone scams cost U.S. consumers an estimated $30 billion in 2021. Enterprises suffer as well — not...
Exploitable Network Configurations Leave Telecom Providers Exposed to Significant Cybersecurity Breaches Featured
It’s not a newsflash that the telecommunications industry is critical not just to how we communicate, but how we live overall and is therefore viewed as critical national infrastructure. The fact that telco networks are so large and complex also poses a significant Attack Surface Management (ASM) challenge. Both factors make telcos highly susceptible to significant cybersecurity breaches either directly or through their long supply chains. A recent report from EY concluded that security is now number two among the top 10 risks facing telco providers today; yet 39% of telco CISOs believe security is still insufficiently factored into strategic investments. Which is why, until telcos adopt a zero trust mindset and security strategy, we will continue to see headlines like the ones about the T-Mobile breach and Vodafone’s compromised supplier which could have impacted the entire industry.
