The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
How the internet was created by government — not private — innovation
Residents of the United States are raised to hold two seemingly paradoxical beliefs: That the American nation's greatest contribution to humanity is its supposedly free form of government — and that this same free government stifles innovation. Similarly, Americans are taught to believe that so-called rugged individualists (often white men) are the great creators and inventors who change our lives. These ideas are especially ubiquitous online, where conservative commentators have influenced elections by popularizing right-wing political ideas.
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Five Tech Trends Fueling the Metaverse and the Potential Risks of Extended Reality Featured
While the metaverse is still a nebulous concept, experts describe it as the inevitable evolution of the Internet, the future of social media and the convergence of physical and digital realities. Regardless of the exact definition, tech giants, including Google, Microsoft and, of course, Meta, recognize its potential and continue to invest billions of dollars in capitalizing on these emerging markets. Nevertheless, despite the innovations that will likely come out of the metaverse, those who construct these hybrid worlds must do so responsibly and ethically, ensuring that their creations do not negatively impact consumer wellbeing or infringe upon human rights, user privacy and security.
How closing the digital divide can improve the global economic outlook for 2023 and beyond
Research shows that access to communication technology improves economic prospects and helps bridge the gender pay gap. At the last B20 Summit (the business arm of the G20 Summit) in Bali, I had the privilege of leading a panel to discuss growth, innovation, and inclusivity with CEOs and other leaders from around the world. I was pleased to see the leaders I met didn’t share the gloomy outlook that’s prevalent in the media. Instead, they were focused on growth opportunities, partnerships and alliances, sustainability, and the role of technology in driving reinvention.
International Insurtech bolttech Partners with AIS to Deliver Embedded Protection Services
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand's leading mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ programme. The AIS Care+ programme allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for any...
Aryaka Delivers Managed Network and Security Offering for Retailers
Join Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, at NRF booth #1805, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City to learn more about its managed offering for retailers and how it is building the foundation to support the next generation of retail shopping experiences. Despite current...
With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Safety products from CES 2023 Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from […]
Qualcomm, Salesforce to Collaborate to Develop New Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform
Qualcomm Technologies and Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) announced the companies intend to collaborate to develop a new intelligent connected vehicle platform for the automotive industry. Built with Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this new platform intends to give automakers, fleet providers, automotive finance...
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
Catchpoint Releases Major Enhancements to its Network Experience Solution
Catchpoint releases major enhancements to its industry-leading Network Experience solution. These enhancements include network reachability, engineering & traffic routing improvements, as well as comprehensive monitoring for SASE, VPN, and the entire Internet stack. This makes it even easier for IT professionals to catch issues before they impact the business. The...
IDT Global Partners with XConnect to Tackle Robocalls with Intelligent DNO Data
XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has partnered with IDT Global, the wholesale voice and SMS division of IDT Corporation, a global provider of communications services, to utilise XConnect’s RealNumber DNO database that contains over 6 billion local and toll-free numbers in North America.
Be on the Lookout: Here Are the Networking and Telecommunications Trends That Define 2023 Featured
If 2022 was all about large-scale 5G deployments and mass adoption of 5G handsets, what will 2023 bring to our industry?. A precipitous drop in the price of 5G chips and enhancements in 5G technology will begin to unlock use cases promised, but not previously delivered. Here are five trends IBM expects to see in the year ahead, along one highly anticipated trend we believe won’t happen in 2023.
JioGames Partners with Ubitus to Showcase Cloud Gaming Service in India
JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus to showcase cloud gaming service in India. JioGamesCloud, India’s own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio’s massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.
How Technology Influences Personal Health: Infineon Highlights Smart Semiconductor Solutions for a Health-Conscious Lifestyle
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Smart devices not only make life easier and more convenient, they also help us lead a health-oriented lifestyle. Semiconductor solutions from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) are making the Internet of Things (IoT) an increasingly key component of healthy lifestyles in a variety of ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005759/en/ Adam White, Division President Power & Sensor Systems at Infineon (Photo: Business Wire)
Brazil's V.tal Selects Kyndryl to Optimize Routes on its Neutral Fiber Optic Network
V.tal, Brazil's largest neutral end-to-end fiber optics infrastructure company, has chosen Kyndryl, the largest provider of IT infrastructure services in the world, to optimize and virtualize traffic and routes throughout its terrestrial network of more than 430,000 kilometers of fiber optics. With this agreement, V.tal will continue to drive the...
Top Technologies Used In Creating Meta Metaverse
The term “meta metaverse” is frequently used today. It should come as no surprise, considering that it describes a captivating, futuristic virtual environment developed by one of the largest tech companies in the world. But to make the most of it, you must comprehend what it is and where it’s headed. And as you read on, you’re about to learn more about precisely that.
