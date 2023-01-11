Read full article on original website
Ovzon Selects Dispersive to Provide Enhanced, Secure Satellite Communications
Dispersive Holdings, a rapidly emerging leader in the stealth networking and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) arena, and Ovzon, a world-leading provider of SATCOM-as-a-Service and mobile satellite communications solutions, have reached an agreement in which Ovzon will utilize Dispersive to provide enhanced, secure satellite communications as part of their total solution.
Far EasTone Delivers Smart Patrol Car Solution to Taiwan Police using Ericsson's 5G Network Slicing
Far EasTone Telecom (FET), the leading communications service provider in Taiwan, has delivered the world-first 5G Smart Patrol Car solution for the police department by leveraging AI and Ericsson’s end-to-end 5G network slicing technology including 5G Core and RAN Slicing utilizing Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning in a live 5G Standalone (SA) network.
Catchpoint Releases Major Enhancements to its Network Experience Solution
Catchpoint releases major enhancements to its industry-leading Network Experience solution. These enhancements include network reachability, engineering & traffic routing improvements, as well as comprehensive monitoring for SASE, VPN, and the entire Internet stack. This makes it even easier for IT professionals to catch issues before they impact the business. The...
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
JioGames Partners with Ubitus to Showcase Cloud Gaming Service in India
JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus to showcase cloud gaming service in India. JioGamesCloud, India’s own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio’s massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.
PGE, Expeto Partner to Accelerate Grid Modernization & Renewable Energy Outcomes
Expeto, which enables enterprise networking over private and public mobile networks, announced a partnership with Portland General Electric (PGE) to accelerate grid modernization and renewable energy outcomes. The fully integrated energy company with operations across Oregon has chosen Expeto’s NeXtworking™ platform for its commercial private wireless network deployment.
Wilson Electronics Acquires Ultra-wideband RF over Fiber Provider Zinwave
Wilson Electronics announced that it has acquired Zinwave Communications, provider of unique, patented ultra-wideband RF over fiber solutions with more than 850 installations in 26 countries. The transaction expands the total addressable market and opens further opportunities for both organizations internationally. As the needs of enterprise-level organizations continue to grow,...
APCON Selects Rohde & Schwarz's DPI Engine for Intelligent Traffic Filtering
Ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, and APCON, a US-based provider of network visibility and security services for data centers, announced their new partnership. The agreement specifies the advanced deep packet inspection (DPI) software library from ipoque, R&S®PACE 2, as a licensable add‑on software tool for the IntellaView HyperEngine hardware platform (HyperEngine) from APCON.
JioGames, Gamestream Partner to Launch India’s Home-grown Cloud Gaming Platform
Gamestream, world leader in white label cloud gaming solutions partners with JioGames, India’s leading gaming service, to announce a 10-year strategic partnership. This collaboration will provide 1.4 billion Indians with unlimited access to cloud gaming anywhere, anytime. JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, will enable console-like gaming easily accessible across devices. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the benchmark for gaming. It can be experienced best with Jio True 5G’s break-neck speeds. The robust 5G infrastructure that Jio has built across the country, sets a clear direction for the growth of cloud gaming ecosystem in India.
Exploitable Network Configurations Leave Telecom Providers Exposed to Significant Cybersecurity Breaches Featured
It’s not a newsflash that the telecommunications industry is critical not just to how we communicate, but how we live overall and is therefore viewed as critical national infrastructure. The fact that telco networks are so large and complex also poses a significant Attack Surface Management (ASM) challenge. Both factors make telcos highly susceptible to significant cybersecurity breaches either directly or through their long supply chains. A recent report from EY concluded that security is now number two among the top 10 risks facing telco providers today; yet 39% of telco CISOs believe security is still insufficiently factored into strategic investments. Which is why, until telcos adopt a zero trust mindset and security strategy, we will continue to see headlines like the ones about the T-Mobile breach and Vodafone’s compromised supplier which could have impacted the entire industry.
Be on the Lookout: Here Are the Networking and Telecommunications Trends That Define 2023 Featured
If 2022 was all about large-scale 5G deployments and mass adoption of 5G handsets, what will 2023 bring to our industry?. A precipitous drop in the price of 5G chips and enhancements in 5G technology will begin to unlock use cases promised, but not previously delivered. Here are five trends IBM expects to see in the year ahead, along one highly anticipated trend we believe won’t happen in 2023.
