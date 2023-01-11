ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tjrwrestling.net

Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings

It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
wrestlingrumors.net

Switcheroos. WWE Made Multiple Changes To This Week’s Monday Night Raw

What could have been. For thirty years now, WWE has presented Monday Night Raw almost every Monday night as its flagship program. That is one heck of a trick as it is not easy to find a way to produce that much content over and over. The show has to have some adjustments made some time and that was the situation again this week, as multiple changes were made.
wrestletalk.com

WWE NXT Viewership Up From Last Week & Previous New Year’s Evil Special

The viewership figure and demo rating for Tuesday’s (January 10) New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT on USA Network has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT drew 700,000 viewers. This is up from the January 3 edition that drew 653,000 viewers. The total viewership was...
411mania.com

Tyler Bate’s Return, Tag Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced the return of Tyler Bate and two tag matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews. * Josh Briggs...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event

The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Yardbarker

WWE’s Johnny Gargano gives update on timeline for return from injury

Johnny Gargano has revealed when he expects to return from injury. It was announced on Raw this Monday that Gargano recently suffered a grade two AC sprain and would not compete in that night's tag team turmoil match. He later elaborated that he suffered the injury on WWE's house show in Toronto on December 30, 2022.
wrestleview.com

Top NJPW star expected to leave after contract expires WWE and AEW said to be interested

According to a report from Fightful Select, Jay White is expected to leave NJPW when his contract expires, which is said to be “relatively soon.”. The report notes those Fightful has spoken to believe both WWE and AEW are interested in signing White. WWE sources told Fightful they “seemed confident that they would land him.” It should noted that no company can officially reach out to him until after his NJPW deal is up.

