Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
wrestlingrumors.net
Switcheroos. WWE Made Multiple Changes To This Week’s Monday Night Raw
What could have been. For thirty years now, WWE has presented Monday Night Raw almost every Monday night as its flagship program. That is one heck of a trick as it is not easy to find a way to produce that much content over and over. The show has to have some adjustments made some time and that was the situation again this week, as multiple changes were made.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Viewership Up From Last Week & Previous New Year’s Evil Special
The viewership figure and demo rating for Tuesday’s (January 10) New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT on USA Network has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT drew 700,000 viewers. This is up from the January 3 edition that drew 653,000 viewers. The total viewership was...
411mania.com
Tyler Bate’s Return, Tag Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced the return of Tyler Bate and two tag matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews. * Josh Briggs...
WWE brings Monday Night Raw back to Simmons Bank Arena in April
Wrestling fans in the Natural State rejoice, the WWE is coming back and will be bringing Monday Night Raw to Simmons Bank Arena.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event
The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
WWE Main Event Results (1/12): Odyssey Jones And Mustafa Ali In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on January 12. Matches were taped on January 9 from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The show aired on Hulu. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (1/12) - Odyssey Jones def. Akira Tozawa. - Mustafa Ali def....
wrestleview.com
Top AEW tag team taking the next few months off, contracts set to expire in April
During this week’s FTR Podcast, Dax Harwood said that he and Cash Wheeler have asked Tony Khan and have been granted time off over the next few months, as they will be deciding what to do next. Harwood noted that their contracts expire this April and he is going...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped this Friday night’s episode of Rampage at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are the spoilers for this Friday night’s show, courtesy of PWInsider. Darby Allin defeated Juice Robinson by pinfall after a coffin drop to retain the TNT...
Yardbarker
WWE’s Johnny Gargano gives update on timeline for return from injury
Johnny Gargano has revealed when he expects to return from injury. It was announced on Raw this Monday that Gargano recently suffered a grade two AC sprain and would not compete in that night's tag team turmoil match. He later elaborated that he suffered the injury on WWE's house show in Toronto on December 30, 2022.
wrestleview.com
William Regal’s official job title in WWE; NXT Level Up announcer departs the company
According to PWInsider, William Regal’s official title for his new role in WWE is Vice President, Global Talent Development. Regal started back with WWE last week and was backstage at last Friday night’s SmackDown. NXT Level Up announcer departs the company. Sudu Shah, who had served as the...
PWMania
Spoilers For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special, Major Show Planned, Legends Scheduled
WWE Hall of Famers are scheduled to appear in the upcoming RAW 30th Anniversary special. According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will now appear on WWE TV that night. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Legend Tatanka recently revealed that he has been...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT announces the return of a Hall of Famer for Hard to Kill and this weekend’s TV tapings
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven will appear at this Friday night’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view, and this weekend’s television tapings. We will have live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard to Kill this Friday night, beginning at 8:00 pm ET. IMPACT Wrestling...
wrestleview.com
Top NJPW star expected to leave after contract expires WWE and AEW said to be interested
According to a report from Fightful Select, Jay White is expected to leave NJPW when his contract expires, which is said to be “relatively soon.”. The report notes those Fightful has spoken to believe both WWE and AEW are interested in signing White. WWE sources told Fightful they “seemed confident that they would land him.” It should noted that no company can officially reach out to him until after his NJPW deal is up.
Comments / 0