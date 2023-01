Waiver pickup Jake Leschyshyn is expected to make his Rangers debut at Madison Square Garden on Sunday against the Canadiens in the wake of a couple of injuries. “Huge opportunity for myself to prove myself again,” the 23-year-old Leschyshyn said after practice at MSG Training Center in Tarrytown on Saturday. “I’m trying to just bring some energy to this team. Be a good two-way centerman, or winger, wherever they throw me. Just bring good compete to this team.” Chris Kreider, who on Thursday missed a game for the first time this season, due to an upper-body injury, is doubtful to return Sunday....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO