Amherst vs. Elyria boys basketball: Shorthanded Pioneers overcome adversity to grind out win over Comets

Morning Journal
Girls basketball: Avon’s Laub goes off for 23 points in victory over Amherst
Following a tough home loss against conference rival Midview for the second time this year, Avon hit the road Jan. 14 to face Amherst in hopes of getting back on the right track. With a fast-paced tempo and Brooke Laub leading all scorers with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, for...
Morning Journal
Midview vs. Elyria boys basketball: Pioneers’ role players continue to step up in win
Elyria has momentum and does not intend to stop. At home Jan. 13, the Pioneers defeated Midview, 63-56, to win its third straight game. Due to illness, a number of Pioneers did not suit up again. The role players were once again told to answer the bell — and that they did.
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Midview girls basketball: Middies’ dominant first half shuts down Eagles
From the opening tip to the end of the first half, Midview’s defense was relentless in its Southwestern Conference matchup against Avon. On Jan. 11, the Middies’ defense allowed one point in the first half to defeat the Eagles, 46-16. “Like I always say. It is our identity...
Morning Journal
Midview girls basketball: Center Mary Meng’s towering presence becomes ultimate security blanket
When a team isn’t shooting well, it is nice to have a security blanket to fall back on at the offensive glass. Midview center Mary Meng’s performance against Avon on Jan. 11 showed how dominant a presence on the glass can affect the game. She grabbed 15 rebounds,...
Morning Journal
Keystone vs. Wellington girls basketball: Wildcats use big run in third quarter to win
After opening the season with 11 consecutive victories — many of them blowouts — the Keystone Wildcats suddenly forgot how to put the ball in the basket. They lost to Firelands on Jan. 7 after barely making 25 percent of their shot attempts, and four days later they found themselves behind visiting Wellington, 20-18, nine seconds into the second half.
whbc.com
Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton
NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
Canton officer injured in crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a police officer and involved a Canton City Police cruiser.
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
cleveland19.com
Ravenna man’s ceiling collapsed on him while in the shower, claims he warned landlord
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man said his bathroom ceiling collapsed after months of pleading with his landlord to fix it. While he was in the shower Wednesday, Sean Carter said his ceiling came crashing down on him. “I’m in the shower had my phone on, music just vibing,...
cleveland19.com
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says he worries about his safety every time he walks by an old, vacant building. It’s falling apart, littering the ground with dangerous chunks of wood and brick. He said the city ignored his complaints, so he decided to call the 19...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
John Adams HS closed for 2nd day after bus stop shooting
John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland is closed for the second day in a row after a student was shot and killed at a bus stop after school on Tuesday.
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
cleveland19.com
3 dead, 2 injured after getting shot by family member on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people died and two others were injured after being shot in a home in Cleveland Friday night, according to Cleveland police officials. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Mack Court at around 7:50 pm on Jan. 13, officials said. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
