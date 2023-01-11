ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2023: Jennifer Hudson shows off her curves wearing a form-fitting gold sequin gown

Jennifer Hudson turned heads as she stepped onto the star-studded red carpet wearing a figure-hugging, gold sequin dress while attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The talented star, 41, flashed a smile as she showcased her one-of-a-kind, dazzling gown as she joined other celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The award-winning beauty later stepped onto the glitzy stage during the ceremony to present the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award to Ke Huy Quan .

Jennifer, who has received a Golden Globe win in the past, opted to wear an eye-catching, gold sequin gown from New York-based fashion designer, CD Greene.

The back portion of the dress comprised of the same, rectangular sequin material as well as a sheer, tan-colored tulle.

The stunning ensemble contained capped sleeves along with a low, V-neck cut. The Dreamgirls actress slipped into a pair of classy, closed-toed black heels with a gold trim to coincide with the color scheme of her red carpet dress.

The mother of one accessorized her look with a pair of thin, dangly earrings along with gold bracelets on each of her wrists. Her locks were slicked back into a stylish, retro-inspired up do.

Her makeup was classically done for the glamorous evening, and comprised of a layer of black mascara along with darker, smoky eyeshadow. The performer chose to add a nude-colored lipstick to allow the vibrant dress to be the main focal point.

For an edgy addition to the Golden Globes outfit, Jennifer chose to have her bold, pointed nails painted in a matte black nail polish.

The TV personality had the chance to show off her dress once again by stepping onto the stage during the ceremony in order to present Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, which went to Ke Huy Quan for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She was pictured handing the statue over to the excited actor, and the two shared a quick embrace before he gave his acceptance speech.

Jennifer officially became the winner of an 'EGOT' last year in 2022, meaning she has been the recipient of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and most recently, a Tony Award.

Jennifer recently opened up to People about her feelings becoming the owner of all four awards, admitting to the publication, 'I'm still figuring that out.'

'It's something, obviously, that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process,' further adding that, 'It puts me in a better position to be able to lend more support.'

At the time of being honored with a Tony award last year in June 2022, prompting her to become an EGOT, she shared a heartfelt Instagram clip along with a caption stating, 'Wow !!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I’m still processing this whole new ground.'

Alongside appearing on the big screen or performing on stage, the talented star recently launched her own syndicated talk show last year in September called The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She discussed the experience as a host, stating, 'I can't say I knew what to expect. I'm still learning as I go. I think seeing how huge of a machine it is, how many departments it has, meeting the crew and the staff.'

Jennifer has a few upcoming projects up her sleeves, including the action film, Breathe, which also stars Resident Evil alum, Milla Jovovich. The premise follows, 'a mother and daughter who fight to survive' in a world where, 'air-supply is scarce,' according to IMDB.

The beauty appeared to be in good spirits at the 2023 Golden Globes, which officially resumed to being in person after a two year hiatus.

The host was comedian, Jerrod Carmichael, and other celebrities in attendance at the Hollywood ceremony included Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, and Jennifer Coolidge.

