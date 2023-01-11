ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones ‘Fired Up’ Inheriting Sooners’ Wide Receiver Room

Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy. The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.
NORMAN, OK
Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma basketball: Kansas head coach Bill Self says Sooners are ‘really good’

A look back at the scores from Tuesday’s Big 12 games shows a 79-75 Oklahoma basketball loss to Kansas. That doesn’t nearly tell the story of the game, however, a contest the Sooners could have and probably should have won at a place, Allen Fieldhouse, that has been a house of horrors for many teams, including Oklahoma. The Sooners have not won a game at the place known as “The Phog,” after the legendary Kansas head coach Phog Allen, in 29 years, or since 1993.
NORMAN, OK
OU adopts Chicago Statement on free speech

The University of Oklahoma recently adopted the Chicago Statement, a document that promotes free speech on campus. It has the support of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. In a press release, OU said the Chicago Statement coincides with OU’s existing policies on free expression and academic freedom, and...
NORMAN, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
