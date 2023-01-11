Read full article on original website
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Special Teams
Brent Venables returned creativity and aggression to the third phase of the game for Oklahoma in 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones ‘Fired Up’ Inheriting Sooners’ Wide Receiver Room
Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy. The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.
Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Quarterback
Dillon Gabriel took over as the new face of the Oklahoma offense in 2022.
Why Fox's Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023
OU's five one-possession losses "easily flips" to a successful season in year two under Brent Venables. "They’re a team that could climb very easily."
Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Answers the Question Once and for All
The College Football Hall of Famer loved his time at OU, but the game has changed and he's happily focused on the XFL.
'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.' Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma
By Michael Kinney Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma. Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the crimson and cream not to rub off on her. “Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post ...
Oklahoma basketball: Kansas head coach Bill Self says Sooners are ‘really good’
A look back at the scores from Tuesday’s Big 12 games shows a 79-75 Oklahoma basketball loss to Kansas. That doesn’t nearly tell the story of the game, however, a contest the Sooners could have and probably should have won at a place, Allen Fieldhouse, that has been a house of horrors for many teams, including Oklahoma. The Sooners have not won a game at the place known as “The Phog,” after the legendary Kansas head coach Phog Allen, in 29 years, or since 1993.
Cowboys Ex Witten: Player of the Year is OU QB Jackson Arnold
New Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Thursday by Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten
Oklahoma Moves to Top of Big 12 Standings With Win at Texas Tech
The Sooners logged a season-high 27 assists as Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann both turned in a big game to take down the Red Raiders.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
The Moore American
OU adopts Chicago Statement on free speech
The University of Oklahoma recently adopted the Chicago Statement, a document that promotes free speech on campus. It has the support of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. In a press release, OU said the Chicago Statement coincides with OU’s existing policies on free expression and academic freedom, and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma country singer-songwriter Cutter Elliott donates guitar to School for the Blind
OKLAHOMA CITY-–Oklahoma School for the Blind students were treated to a free concert and their Jazz Band received a new guitar -- thanks to Cutter Elliott, a singer-songwriter and rising star in Oklahoma country music. Elliott, age 27 from Norman, and his guitar player-producer-manager Paul Reeves wanted to give...
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
