Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people. Rescuers are racing to find any survivors trapped in debris after tornadoes barreled across parts of the South. The system killed at least nine people in Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, Alabama, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. A better picture of the damage was expected to emerge later in the day Friday as authorities surveyed the scarred landscape. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says at least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states. The National Weather Service said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO