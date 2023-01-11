ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
Rolling Stone

Why Kari Lake Really Lost — According to the Person Who Beat Her

Katie Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona’s governor on Monday — against the early expectations of observers who tuned in to her race against a local-news anchor turned right-wing-fever-swamp star, Kari Lake. The night before the election, betting markets gave Hobbs, the Democrat, just a 20 percent chance of winning. Skepticism about her odds hinged on the fact that she had declined to debate Lake. It was interpreted as a decision motivated by fear: Hobbs, pundits suggested, was afraid to stand on the debate stage next to a former TV host who knew her angles and how to deliver...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger suggested Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion,’ neighbor says

Bryan Kohberger reportedly asked one of his neighbors about the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — and suggested it was a “crime of passion.” Kohberger, a 28-year-old PhD student in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, spoke to his neighbor shortly after the shocking crime in nearby Moscow, Idaho, CBS News reported. “He brought it up in conversation,” the neighbor told the news outlet on Wednesday. “[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, ‘Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.'” The...
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Mysterious Satellite Photos in Idaho And Surrounding States

Idaho is home to a lot of things. Mountains, beautiful weather, Big Foot, and some of the most mysterious things you could ever find on Google Earth. Random, I know but hear me out. It's this time of year when a lot of people talk about "most searched ____ of 2022" and it got me thinking... what weirdness is sitting right in front of us in the form of a Google Earth image that sparks mystery, laughs, or straight up fear.
IDAHO STATE
TODAY.com

Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody

A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship around time of Idaho murders, arrest affidavit reveals

The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21. The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with...
MOSCOW, ID
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

