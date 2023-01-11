ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

onlyinbridgeport.com

Bijou Theatre Under New Ownership – Live Music, Film Screenings, Children’s Events Planned

Louie Zayas, owner of Star Factory in Stratford, a popular kids birthday party dancing venue, has purchased Downtown’s Bijou Theater, the 200-seat gem on Fairfield Avenue. Built in 1909, the destination was resurrected by developer Phil Kuchma more than a decade ago and has hosted numerous commercial artists such as Suzanne Vega, Toby Lightman and Livingston Taylor in addition to regular tribute shows, film festivals, comedy acts and community forums.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

3 Connecticut high school students selected for Disney mentoring workshop

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut high school students are heading to Disney!. But it's not a vacation. Instead, they'll take part in the Disney Dreamers Academy program. The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida hosts the educational mentoring program. Students from across the country, including the three from Connecticut, will descend on the resort from March 23 through 26 for the 16th annual event.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

Alma Cocina Latina Opens in Norwalk With Delicious Nuevo-Latino Soul Food

Alma Cocina brings soul to Norwalk’s Wall Street area. I recently had the opportunity to visit the newly opened Alma Bistro. Just a couple of weeks old, this Latin-fusion eatery features delicious Nuevo-Latino soul food with an upscale twist and promises to be the darling of the Norwalk restaurant scene.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

At least three Norwalkers ask: Where’s the Council meeting?

NORWALK, Conn. — Tuesday’s Common Council meeting was “illegal,” in the opinion of its sole Republican member, Bryan Meek. Meek, appointed to represent District D after Council member Tom Keegan retired and moved to Florida during his second term, was in City Hall at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking fellow traveler NancyOnNorwalk, “Where’s the Council meeting?”
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
WTNH.com

Gargano Family Dentistry: Restoring Your Smile With Dental Implants

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you don’t love your smile when you look in the mirror, today’s guest might be able to help you. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Dr. Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry, to discuss dental implants, how they work, and why you might want to consider them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community

Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Hamden residents to voice safety concerns at upcoming meeting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden residents will get the chance next week to let their safety concerns be heard. Mayor Lauren Garrett said a public meeting will locals’ voices be heard. “So I think this is a really great opportunity for people to voice their concerns, and hear some of the data from what we’ve […]
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?

In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
DANBURY, CT

