Madera County, CA

goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

After McCarthy push, Fresno Co. now eligible for federal emergency disaster aid

After initially being left off the list for federal aid for regions impacted by the recent storms, Fresno County is now eligible to receive aid. The update comes just days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R–Bakersfield) urged President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss Fresno County’s inclusion in aid provided from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Madera County Property Taxes Collected and Posted for 2022

MADERA COUNTY — “Over a hundred million dollars in property tax payments were collected and posted from the December 10th property tax deadline,” reported Tracy Kennedy, Madera County Treasurer-Tax Collector. Refunds will be issued for those who are eligible by March 15, 2023. “Although we were unable...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Saturday Weather System Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley With Up To 3 Inches of Rain

Mariposa, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Oakhurst, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Yosemite Valley, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California Friday afternoon through Saturday night, resulting in rain in...
MARIPOSA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley

Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Fresno County Issues A State Of Emergency Order Due To Winter Storms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer, and the Emergency Services Director issued a state of emergency Monday because of the recent winter weather storms. According to Fresno County officials, the storm has affected many County roads because of flooding and other hazards. All the...

