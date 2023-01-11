Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
sjvsun.com
After McCarthy push, Fresno Co. now eligible for federal emergency disaster aid
After initially being left off the list for federal aid for regions impacted by the recent storms, Fresno County is now eligible to receive aid. The update comes just days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R–Bakersfield) urged President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss Fresno County’s inclusion in aid provided from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Flood leaves Valley homeowners to wonder about flood insurance
After this week's storm, flood insurance has been a topic of conversation. Flooding is typically not included in California insurance policies.
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
Contract dispute puts 3 insurance providers out-of-network at Community Medical
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health insurance from three major carriers is currently not accepted by Community Health Systems after contracts between them expired at the end of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, anyone with Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna, or United Healthcare will find that their health insurance is not covered at Community Regional Medical […]
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff and Public Works Team Ask for the Public to Stay Safe and Out of Marked Areas with Storm Related Damage
January 14, 2023 - The Public Works team, in conjunction with the OES team from the Madera County Sheriff's Office, have been working to assess the recent damages to public infrastructure from this last storm event, some of which is pictured below, and begin working on strategies for repairs of these damages.
AOL Corp
Cockroach infestation among red flags that closed Fresno County food places in December
A banquet and catering kitchen, a grocery store’s food counter and a community center’s kitchen all were temporarily closed last month after Fresno County inspectors discovered various health violations. A Dec. 6 inspection at Amigos Food Market at Church and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno revealed a lack...
Flooding concerns continue in Merced County, officials focus on overrun levees
As communities continue to deal with the impacts of excessive water and unstable grounds, many are questioning why northern portions of the Valley were hit so hard and what can be done to help with flooding in the future.
Damage assessments underway for flooded Merced businesses as next storm approaches
Though water levels are beginning to drop on Cooper Avenue in Merced, recovery efforts for the businesses that were flooded are just getting started.
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
sjvsun.com
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County
This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
sierranewsonline.com
Madera County Property Taxes Collected and Posted for 2022
MADERA COUNTY — “Over a hundred million dollars in property tax payments were collected and posted from the December 10th property tax deadline,” reported Tracy Kennedy, Madera County Treasurer-Tax Collector. Refunds will be issued for those who are eligible by March 15, 2023. “Although we were unable...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Saturday Weather System Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley With Up To 3 Inches of Rain
Mariposa, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Oakhurst, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Yosemite Valley, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California Friday afternoon through Saturday night, resulting in rain in...
Special equipment used to rescue Merced residents after unprecedented flooding
First responders have been using boats and special vehicles to rescue residents who have been left stranded in flooded areas of Merced.
clovisroundup.com
Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley
Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
Merced County sheriff warns people to prepare ahead of next storm
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says flooding that's impacted his county is no laughing matter.
Which Valley schools will reopen, remain closed after major flooding
Monday's heavy rainfall led to the cancellation of classes in some school districts across the Central Valley.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Water was coming in our house.’ Residents evacuated amid relentless Merced County storm
The extreme rainstorm that Merced County has seen over the past days reached a critical stage Tuesday, as some residents fled their homes at a moment’s notice amid rising floodwaters. The Merced County community of Planada is one of the hardest hit, where all residents were evacuated by Sheriff’s...
KMJ
Fresno County Issues A State Of Emergency Order Due To Winter Storms
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer, and the Emergency Services Director issued a state of emergency Monday because of the recent winter weather storms. According to Fresno County officials, the storm has affected many County roads because of flooding and other hazards. All the...
