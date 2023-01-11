ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haverstraw, NY

News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.

