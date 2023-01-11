Read full article on original website
News 12
City of Newburgh officials criticized for keeping firefighter on the payroll after failing training
City of Newburgh officials are facing criticism for keeping a council member’s grandson on the payroll for almost a year after he failed to pass training required to become a firefighter. News 12 is told that Rayquan Bryant first failed the Westchester Career Firefighter Academy last year – but...
Bridgeport police officer terminated after disciplinary hearing; reasons unclear
Officer Gianni Capozziello had been a member of the department since 2016.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Last defendants in 'Junior' case all sentenced to at least 12 years
The last group of defendants charged in the death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were sentenced Friday after admitting their guilt in the case.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
Arlington HS goes into temporary hold-in-place after student goes into crisis
The superintendent says they issued the hold in place to keep students away from the area where this incident was happening.
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face.
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
Centereach Fire Department elects first female chief
Michelle Burnett was elected the third assistant chief.
Police arrest, charge Queens man linked to multiple rapes
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to three separate rapes with two of those victims being 15-year-olds, according to the NYPD.
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
9-year-old girl who had police called on her for killing lanternflies honored in Montclair
On Friday, Bobbi was honored at the Montclair Police Department by officers and state officials for her “community care taking.”
News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval
The restaurant will open at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive. The spot used to be an HSBC bank.
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
At least four men have been arrested following the assault.
