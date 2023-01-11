Faced with ongoing drought, farmers in California have sought ways to find a precious natural resource: water.In the San Joaquin Valley, an area in central California known as the breadbasket of the world, people have long bolstered the water supply by pumping from underground basins. But experts say people have been overdrafting groundwater for years.Agriculture is a booming industry in California, employing around 420,000 people across the state and supplying more than 400 different types of crops to consumers around the world. But with limited access to water, and with rain and snow hard to come by, reservoir levels are at...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO