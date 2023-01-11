ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After McCarthy push, Fresno Co. now eligible for federal emergency disaster aid

After initially being left off the list for federal aid for regions impacted by the recent storms, Fresno County is now eligible to receive aid. The update comes just days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R–Bakersfield) urged President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss Fresno County’s inclusion in aid provided from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
