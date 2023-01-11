Read full article on original website
After McCarthy push, Fresno Co. now eligible for federal emergency disaster aid
After initially being left off the list for federal aid for regions impacted by the recent storms, Fresno County is now eligible to receive aid. The update comes just days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R–Bakersfield) urged President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss Fresno County’s inclusion in aid provided from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Facing tight squeeze, Calif. oil industry swings back at state’s latest rules
A controversial requirement that California oilfields be thousands of feet away from residential or gathering space is already ruffling feathers with the state’s energy sector. Now, it could be headed to the 2024 ballot. The big picture: Contentious new rules have been implemented that are forcing oilfield operators to...
