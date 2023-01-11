TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement has come out Friday saying that the Stormont Vail Events Center will expand its services to include food and beverage catering. The third-party venue management division of Oak View Group, OVG360, is the company that oversees the Stormont Vail Events Center’s operations, and the company released that the center will now serve food, drink, and catering services for the five buildings on the campus. OVG360 said that adding catering services will magnify the experience.

