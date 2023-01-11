Read full article on original website
Kansans honor Martin Luther King Jr. at annual march around Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will have the chance to honor civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. at an annual march around the Statehouse. To uplift and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., officials with Topeka Public Schools USD 501 say students and staff will participate in an annual march held by the Kansas Governor around the Statehouse. The walk will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Celtic Fox sees full house for 16th annual Jam4Dan fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Celtic Fox saw a full house Friday night as they welcomed the annual Jam4Dan fundraiser. The fundraiser in its 16th year supports the Dan Falley Memorial Fund and Scholarship. Falley passed away in a car wreck in 2008, and that’s when the Jam4Dan event started...
Topeka ghost hunt to celebrate centennial anniversary of Shawnee North Community Center
TOPEKA (FOX43) – Shawnee North Community Center is celebrating their 100th anniversary this upcoming weekend with various different events happening to commemorate the occasion. The celebration will kick off with guided tours of the grounds and buildings, sharing history of the property before it was a community center. Tours will start Jan. 14 at noon […]
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 16th annual Jam4Dan fundraiser at Celtic Fox in downtown Topeka has had a full house of viewers in their first two days of performances. The fundraiser honors Dan Falley, who died in an accident in 2008. For the past 16 years, the fundraiser showcases local musicians and bands and raises money for the Dan Falley Memorial Scholarship.
Advisors Excels annual give back to the community day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization provides an all-day service to the community. Advisors Excel hosted their annual A/E Big Day on Friday morning. In partnership with 501 Topeka Public Schools, employees visited Ross Elementary and Eisenhower Middle School. Nick Gardner, the principal, said this special partnership means a lot for teachers and students.
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever 15 under 40 event Thursday. Chamber leaders wanted to recognize the community’s younger leaders for setting the course for the future. “It is validation for their hard work and their dedication and their philanthropy and all the...
Civil rights advocate shares message he’ll bring to Topeka’s Living the Dream banquet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continue all week in Topeka. Living the Dream hosts its annual scholarship and awards banquet Saturday night, with a keynote speech from Rev. Markel Hutchins. He is from Atlanta and founded the group Movement Forward. Rev. Hutchings spoke with...
KPZ Week 5 (B): Piper 71, Topeka West 56
Last day of Topeka’s 34th annual Farm Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last day for the Topeka 34th annual Farm Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center also means the last day for one man’s free horse training clinic. The Farm Show features various farm equipment -- with tractors old and new on display, along with the latest on agriculture innovation and technology, but another feature at the Farm Show is Horse trainer Scott Daily’s clinic to help train horses.
KS Soybean Assoc. honors supporters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People who’ve spread the story of soy were honored for their efforts promoting the industry. The Kansas Soybean Assoc. and Kansas Soybean Commission hosted their annual Soybean Expo Wednesday at Topeka’s Maner Conference Center. During lunch, the groups presented their annual awards. Charlene Patton...
City of Topeka preparing for annual Homeless Count
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is preparing for its annual Point in Time Homeless Count. The count will take place January 25 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The count helps determine how much funding federal funding the city gets for homeless services and programs, along with helping the city know what services it needs to provide.
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
What’s in store for Seaman schools this year
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD 345 Brad Wilson joined the team at the 27 News Morning show to speak about how the staff at USD 345 is looking to improve as we head into another new year. The Seaman School District is starting a strategic planning process for the district and they’re doing so by […]
Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
Topeka Metro adding on-demand bus service in Southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is adding a zone-based, on-demand service called Metro On-Demand (MOD). The service will launch January 30. Passengers within a defined zone are now able to book a ride to a residential or commercial location within the zone or can connect with a fixed bus route for travel outside of the defined zone. They can be book a ride via the MOD Topeka mobile app or website, which will also launch January 30, or by calling Topeka Metro’s customer service at (785) 783-7000.
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
Stormont Vail Events Center to expand services to include food & beverages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement has come out Friday saying that the Stormont Vail Events Center will expand its services to include food and beverage catering. The third-party venue management division of Oak View Group, OVG360, is the company that oversees the Stormont Vail Events Center’s operations, and the company released that the center will now serve food, drink, and catering services for the five buildings on the campus. OVG360 said that adding catering services will magnify the experience.
Eastern Kansas VA sets sessions to assist veterans with PACT Act
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More veterans may be eligible for health care and disability benefits under a law passed last summer called the PACT Act. The Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System wants to make sure everyone who could be helped knows about it. Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System...
A furry friend from Helping Hands Humane Society needs a home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This little cat named Hijinks is available at the Helping Hands Humane Society. Hijinks is one of the many animals up for adoption at the shelter.
Dinosaur Exhibit heads to Flint Hills Discovery Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Flint Hills Discovery Center will be welcoming a new temporary exhibit in late January. The latest exhibit feature Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed will explore the bones and fossils belonging to giants that once roamed the Earth. It will be interactive, hands-on exhibit that will give guests of...
