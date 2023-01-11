ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Wood, Moore score 21, Murray State downs UIC 81-64

MURRAY, Ky. — Led by Jacobi Wood's and Brian Moore Jr.'s 21 points, the Murray State Racers defeated the UIC Flames 81-64 on Saturday night. The Racers are now 10-8 on the season, while the Flames dropped to 9-10.
MURRAY, KY
voiceofalexandria.com

Williams scores 15, William & Mary defeats UNCW 69-67

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Charlie Williams scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead the William & Mary Tribe over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 69-67. The Tribe are now 8-10 on the season, while the Seahawks fell to 14-5.
WILMINGTON, NC
voiceofalexandria.com

Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe

In a video, Harry Wait holds up absentee ballots he requested on behalf of other people. (Screenshot) At the Nov. 30 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), several people spoke during the public comment period to complain about how the recent election had been administered by the city of Racine.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy