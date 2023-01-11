ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Strawberry, cocoa cream puffs returning to Wisconsin State Fair Park for Valentine’s Day

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair may be a little more than 200 days away, but Wisconsinites craving a taste of the fair will be able to sink their teeth into some special cream puffs next month.

For the third year in a row, strawberry and cocoa-flavored cream puffs will be available for purchase ahead of Valentine’s Day, fair officials said in a news release Tuesday .

Both flavors of cream puffs will be sold in three- and six-packs and can be ordered online for pickup at State Fair Park between Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. Original cream puff fans will be out of luck, though, until the fair kicks off on Aug. 3.

Fairgoers devoured 320,000 cream puffs during the 11-day state fair in 2022, officials said. Attendance at the fair surpassed one million, a 19% increase from 2021.

WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

