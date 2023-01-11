ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Lose to #7-Ranked Wellesley High

WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team lost, on the road, last night to #7-ranked Wellesley High. Wellesley had a 2-0 lead after two periods. The Raiders went up 3-0 in the third period. Framingham’s Brendan Peck scored to make it 3-1 Framingham. Jeremy Auren registered the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Fitchburg State Defeats Framingham State 64-63

FRAMINGHAM – The Fitchburg State men’s basketball team erased a six-point deficit with two minutes to play to defeat Framingham State by a score of 64-63 in MASCAC action Wednesday evening in Framingham. Framingham State falls to 4-12 overall and 1-2 in the Conference. Falcons remain undefeated in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Keefe Tech Shuts Out Assabet Valley 6-0

FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Tech hockey team beat Assabet Valley 6-0 on Sunday night at Northstar Ice in Westborough. The shutout was the second win in a row for the co-ed junior varsity ice hockey Broncos. The team is now 3-2 overall. “Goaltending has been a strength for us...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna L. Joyce, 76

HOLLISTON – Donna L. Joyce, 76, a longtime resident of Holliston, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, January 9, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Booth) and Benjamin Cornish. If you ever visited the former Walter’s Dairy in Holliston,...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Register For The 2nd Annual Framingham Frosty Festival

FRAMINGHAM – The 2nd Annual Framingham Frosty Festival will take place in February, with or without snow, at Loring Arena. Enjoy an ice sculpturing demonstration. There will be a snow person competition. Try snowshoeing or bring your cross-country skis. If there is no snow, Framingham Parks & Recreation will...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark, 81

NATICK – Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark July 8, 1941 – January 1, 2023. Dee Clark, A long-time Natick resident, beloved mother, devoted friend, and active community member passed away peacefully while embraced by the love and support of her family at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. She is predeceased by her parents, Dean Kimball Denniston Sr, and her mother Robert Greyar Denniston.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 2 Women Steal $2,000 Worth of Perfume

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World in Framingham. Ulta Beauty at 1 Worcester Road reported two “unidentified” woman entered the store on December 24 and stole about $2,000 worth of perfume, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. The theft was reported to Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Keefe Tech Superintendent Responds To SOURCE Report on Possible Title IX Violations in Athletic Department

FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical High School Superintendent of Schools Jon Evans sent out an email to parents yesterday, January 11, in response to a SOURCE report of possible Title IX violations at the regional technical high school based in Framingham. The digital news outlet never received a direct copy from the Superintendent nor heard from any leader at the school after the report was published. Multiple parents forwarded the email to the news outlet. SOURCE wrote the report after hearing from several female athletes at the high school. The email is posted in its entirety below.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Seeks Nominees for Hall of Fame

FRAMINGHAM – Since its inception 79 years ago, Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest (BGCMW) has provided children of all backgrounds with the opportunity to grow and realize their dreams. Their experiences in the Boys & Girls Club helped shape them and open doors to a bright future. BGCMW needs the public’s help in identifying community members who deserve to be recognized for their hard work and devotion to the organization.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Robert J. St. Andre, 84

RFRAMINGHAM – Robert J. St. Andre, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham and Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with family at his side. He was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Joyce (Pepi) St. Andre of Framingham. Born and raised in Framingham, he...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy