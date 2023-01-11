NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 13 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Scott had a double-double and No. 19 Oklahoma rallied to defeat No. 23 Kansas 80-74. After Williams scored the opening basket of the game, the Sooners never led again until Scott’s layup to open the fourth quarter made it 55-53. Williams and Aubrey Joens hit 3-pointers and Williams made a layup to cap a 10-0 run for a 74-62 lead with two minutes to go. A rushed shot and turnover helped Kansas score seven straight before Oklahoma made six free throws in the final minute to wrap it up. Wyvette Mayberry scored 20 points for the Jayhawks, who have lost three straight.

NORMAN, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO