Williams rallies No. 19 Oklahoma women past No. 23 Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 13 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Scott had a double-double and No. 19 Oklahoma rallied to defeat No. 23 Kansas 80-74. After Williams scored the opening basket of the game, the Sooners never led again until Scott’s layup to open the fourth quarter made it 55-53. Williams and Aubrey Joens hit 3-pointers and Williams made a layup to cap a 10-0 run for a 74-62 lead with two minutes to go. A rushed shot and turnover helped Kansas score seven straight before Oklahoma made six free throws in the final minute to wrap it up. Wyvette Mayberry scored 20 points for the Jayhawks, who have lost three straight.
Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. Kansas improved to 16-1. Gradey Dick had 21 points and Adams added 15 for the Jayhawks. Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points for the Cyclones, who are 13-3. The game commemorated 125 years of Kansas basketball, with more than 160 former players, coaches and staff at Allen Fieldhouse.
