ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – The Kansas high school 200m dash record has been broken – by an eighth grader from Rock Creek Junior High. Aria Pearce finished with a 24.46 200m time at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic. This breaks a 16-year-old record set by Junction City’s Deangela McDougald in 2006, when she ran […]
