LEONARDTOWN, Md. – We had a chance to speak with Joe Kurley who founded The Rex in 2014 with the help of friends Darrin Atlas and Terry Manual. “Darrin and I came up to the building one night when we first got wind that it was available, I think we saw a lot of potential for the building as well as the square itself,” Kurley told TheBayNet.com. “There were definitely people who didn’t see it, but I think we were excited from that moment on about all the potential”

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO