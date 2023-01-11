Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
9 year old girl finds rare 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth in MarylandAsh JurbergSolomons, MD
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council rescinds Margaritaville right-of-way abandonment
Replaced with vote to include entire Balt. Ave. corridor. Ocean City voters will no longer be heading to the polls to determine whether the developers of a planned Margaritaville resort can officially take ownership and use a portion of a right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue for their project. But the matter...
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
WBOC
The Art League Of Ocean City Is Here To Tell Us About The Upcoming MLK Weekend Fest
The art league of ocean city prides itself in highlighting inspiring art, multimedia projects, and music. Their MLK weekend fest is on Saturday celebrating dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through films, gospel and more.
The Dispatch
Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat
SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Harrison Group headquarters gets more space
A new Harrison Group office building set for construction at the former Nick’s Jurassic Golf on 18th Street is ready for groundbreaking with more square footage than originally planned. On Jan. 4, members of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from the company to redesign...
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
WBOC
Squeaky's Café Expands To Washington Inn And Tavern
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The historic Washington Inn and Tavern, in Princess Anne, closed on new years eve. But a new restaurant will open back up. Next month, diners here will be able to eat at Squeaky's new location across the street at the Washington Inn and Tavern. And while their original location will offer breakfast and lunch menus, the new location will offer a dinner selection.
WBOC
DNREC Addresses Water and Sewage Problems in Pine Haven Community
The owner of a campground community in Sussex County has been issued a violation from the Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control for improper wastewater discharge. DNREC says after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln.
Bay Net
The REX Theatre Is The Future Of Leonardtown Entertainment
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – We had a chance to speak with Joe Kurley who founded The Rex in 2014 with the help of friends Darrin Atlas and Terry Manual. “Darrin and I came up to the building one night when we first got wind that it was available, I think we saw a lot of potential for the building as well as the square itself,” Kurley told TheBayNet.com. “There were definitely people who didn’t see it, but I think we were excited from that moment on about all the potential”
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
WBOC
A New Age of Internet For People in Three Worcester County Communities
The county received a little over $3 million in state funding, a portion of which will go towards high-speed internet. The focus will be installing fiber for businesses in Snow Hill, Berlin, and Pocomoke City.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
Wbaltv.com
Man, woman sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized, piece stolen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police on Friday released photos of a man and woman wanted in connection withvandalizing and defacing a Harriet Tubman statue. | VIDEO ABOVE: Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen in Annapolis. WBAL-TV 11 News reported late last month that someone on Dec. 17...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
wmar2news
A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis
There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
Ocean City Today
Worcester commissioners say no more mooring for Alyosha
The new conservative majority among the Worcester County Commissioners continued to make its intentions known on Tuesday when, minutes after voting to dump the county’s ice rink, it voted 5-2 to terminated the lease for the Alyosha sailboat’s slip at the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor. The county...
South Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts moving to Overlea
Diablo Doughnuts announced it's moving from Hanover Street in the Brooklyn area to the Beltway Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just south of I-695.
Rabid raccoon attacks resident in Queen Anne's County
A rabid raccoon attacked someone in Queen Anne's County recently, and the health department is sounding the alarm.
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
WBOC
Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement
MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
