Cambridge, MD

Ocean City Today

Ocean City Council rescinds Margaritaville right-of-way abandonment

Replaced with vote to include entire Balt. Ave. corridor. Ocean City voters will no longer be heading to the polls to determine whether the developers of a planned Margaritaville resort can officially take ownership and use a portion of a right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue for their project. But the matter...
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park

On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
EASTON, MD
The Dispatch

Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat

SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
SNOW HILL, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Harrison Group headquarters gets more space

A new Harrison Group office building set for construction at the former Nick’s Jurassic Golf on 18th Street is ready for groundbreaking with more square footage than originally planned. On Jan. 4, members of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from the company to redesign...
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat

Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Squeaky's Café Expands To Washington Inn And Tavern

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The historic Washington Inn and Tavern, in Princess Anne, closed on new years eve. But a new restaurant will open back up. Next month, diners here will be able to eat at Squeaky's new location across the street at the Washington Inn and Tavern. And while their original location will offer breakfast and lunch menus, the new location will offer a dinner selection.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

DNREC Addresses Water and Sewage Problems in Pine Haven Community

The owner of a campground community in Sussex County has been issued a violation from the Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control for improper wastewater discharge. DNREC says after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Bay Net

The REX Theatre Is The Future Of Leonardtown Entertainment

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – We had a chance to speak with Joe Kurley who founded The Rex in 2014 with the help of friends Darrin Atlas and Terry Manual. “Darrin and I came up to the building one night when we first got wind that it was available, I think we saw a lot of potential for the building as well as the square itself,” Kurley told TheBayNet.com. “There were definitely people who didn’t see it, but I think we were excited from that moment on about all the potential”
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man, woman sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized, piece stolen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police on Friday released photos of a man and woman wanted in connection withvandalizing and defacing a Harriet Tubman statue. | VIDEO ABOVE: Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen in Annapolis. WBAL-TV 11 News reported late last month that someone on Dec. 17...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wmar2news

A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis

There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester commissioners say no more mooring for Alyosha

The new conservative majority among the Worcester County Commissioners continued to make its intentions known on Tuesday when, minutes after voting to dump the county’s ice rink, it voted 5-2 to terminated the lease for the Alyosha sailboat’s slip at the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor. The county...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement

MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
MILFORD, DE

