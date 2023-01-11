ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens

NEW YORK — Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third. The Islanders had lost the first two games of their five-game homestand to Dallas and Minnesota after dropping three of four on a Western road trip to start the calendar year. "We came out with the right mentality, had a really good first period and a really good game.'' Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "That's a...
Hershey Bears retire Chris Borque’s jersey number

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears honored one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White on Saturday night as they retired Chris Borque’s jersey number. The Bears raised Borque’s #17 jersey into the rafters of the Giant Center, only the 8th Hershey player to ever have their number retired. Borque […]
Jazz comeback effort falls short against Sixers, 118-117

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Playing without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, when the Utah Jazz went down by 20 points to the Philadelphia 76ers early, it appeared all hope was lost. But Jordan Clarkson led a valient comeback effort with 38 points, as the Jazz rallied all the way back to take the lead […]
