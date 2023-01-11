ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter's 33 lead Central Arkansas over Queens 92-91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears defeated the Queens Royals 92-91 on Thursday night led by Camren Hunter's 33 points. The Bears are now 6-12 on the season, while the Royals fell to 12-6.
