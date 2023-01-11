ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
UTAH STATE
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
E! News

Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report

Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Elvis Star Tom Hanks “Heartbroken” Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis star Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley's legacy. After the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, the Elvis actor, on behalf of himself and his wife Rita Wilson, shared a few words paying tribute.
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere

Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon

Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
E! News

Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
E! News

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street. At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is. The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to...
E! News

Bryan Cranston Confirms He's Ready for a Malcolm in the Middle Reunion

Watch: Bryan Cranston Talks Breaking Bad-Themed Super Bowl Ad. Bryan Cranston is ready to reprise one of his most famous TV roles: Hal Wilkerson!. In fact, the Emmy-winning actor even confirmed there have been discussions about reuniting with the cast of his iconic sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. "There was...
E! News

Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH

Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford

Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
E! News

E! News

231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy