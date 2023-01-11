Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
We've Got the Update on Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story
At this rate, it's unclear when Ryan Murphy finds time to sleep. The mega-producer—who was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10—is on the cusp of beginning...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Elvis Star Tom Hanks “Heartbroken” Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis star Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley's legacy. After the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, the Elvis actor, on behalf of himself and his wife Rita Wilson, shared a few words paying tribute.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on His Relationship With Lea Michele
Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street. At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is. The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to...
The Bear's Second Helping Is Where the Show "Properly Begins," Says Showrunner
Watch: The Bear Stars - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. It turns out, season one was just an amuse-bouche. Critics and patrons alike ate up The Bear when it premiered back in June, but it sounds like the upcoming second season will be even more delicious. Fresh off Jeremy...
Anne Hathaway Proves Puffer Coats Can Be Bold—And Not Boring
Anne Hathaway's fabulous fashion streak continues. The Devil Wears Prada actress recently turned the streets of New York City into her own personal runway as she stepped out in the most stylish...
Bryan Cranston Confirms He's Ready for a Malcolm in the Middle Reunion
Watch: Bryan Cranston Talks Breaking Bad-Themed Super Bowl Ad. Bryan Cranston is ready to reprise one of his most famous TV roles: Hal Wilkerson!. In fact, the Emmy-winning actor even confirmed there have been discussions about reuniting with the cast of his iconic sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. "There was...
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford
Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
