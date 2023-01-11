COLUMN: Bears ready to rise as Packers bottom out

On August 19, 2016, I married my wife. On Oct. 3, 2019, my son Rory was born. On Dec. 23, 2020, my daughter Lucy was born. On May 24, 2022, my final child, Pepper was born.

And on Jan. 8, 2023, the Chicago Bears were reborn, like a Phoenix, out of the ashes of the worst season in their franchise history and the Green Bay Packers suffered an embarrassing end to their 30-year dynasty, slinking away into the darkness like a shadow in the night.

I am not one to exaggerate, as you all know, but Sunday was the fifth best day in my life. After my wife and kids, obviously. Yes. After them. And yes, all of them.

But I can’t emphasize enough how much I enjoyed it. First, I knew the Bears had to lose. And they did. But I saw a couple flashes. Velus Jones might be OK! Cole Kmet is a good tight end. Khalil Herbert is our starting running back next year. All good things!

Then, the Texans game. Lovie. Sweet, sweet Lovie. The man who knew he was going to be fired said screw it and just decided to go for it. He’s a Bear through and through and if they build him a statue at Arlington Park, I would go to the unveiling ceremony.

The Texans should have done what the Bears did and benched everybody and signed players from local flag football teams to fill out the roster. But Davis Mills pulled two miracles out of his you-know-where on fourth downs, including the last touchdown. The ball seems to just float through the defenders’ hands for the touchdown, almost like God was guiding it.

Then, as a guy coaching probably his last NFL game should do, he went for two and they won with another miracle pass. And now the Bears are suddenly the owners of the first overall pick in the draft, something I specifically said I wouldn’t get excited for but guess what I was absolutely excited for.

I watched the gamecast on my phone in my basement and pumped my fist after the touchdown and the two-point conversion. My wife was very confused by it, but it’s OK. The tank-a-thon was actually worth it. The losses, the dejection, the misery–all worth it because the Bears finally lost right.

Whoever wants a QB has to go through Chicago. The Bears will get a treasure chest of draft picks and players for whoever wants Bryce Young, Will Levis, or CJ Stroud. Shoot, maybe two of those QBs go through Chicago after a couple trades.

It was a great day. Truly. But only one thing could make it better. Earlier in the day, the Seahawks had won, eliminating the Lions from the postseason. I was worried that an early Packer TD might deflate enough of the Lions’ balloon that the Packers, who just had to win, at home, against the Lions, with a four-time MVP quarterback, would run away to a win.

But the Packers didn’t score an opening TD. And they didn’t run away with it. They just let the Lions linger, and linger, and linger…and then suddenly it wasn’t a linger. It was a pounce.

And the Packers, the mighty Packers, lost at home and Aaron Rodgers was, to put it kindly, pedestrian. To put it honestly, he was poor.

I tried to warn everyone, but my irrational brother was positive the Packers were marching to the Super Bowl. Even Erik Vandyck, the best PR man in Beloit professional baseball history, was sure this was the 2014 Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were marching right through the NFC.

But I knew it wasn’t the Packers of old. I’ve watched almost every Packer game this year. The fairydust is off. The dynasty is over. The 10-plus year rebuild starts now. The offense can’t be fixed. The defense is average at best. The coaching staff is a bunch of Betas, not a group of Alphas needed to lead a team to glory. And it was the perfect cherry on the sundae.

Did I scroll through Packer Twitter Sunday night and feel reborn from their hatred? Yes, I did. Did I listen to an entire Packer podcast this morning to hear the hope leave his soul? Absolutely. And I’ll do it again. And again.

But I don’t want to lose focus here. I’ve taken a lot of joy in Packer failures, but this is not just about that. This is about the Bears, too. They have a chance to remake the franchise. Right the wrongs of past GMs. Give Erik and I the joy we so deserve after years and years and years…and years…of pain.

The new year is upon us. The new Bears are upon us. A new Rob is upon us. And God help all of you for that. If you thought I was insufferable before…well…we are just getting started.

Picks: 49ers, Chargers, Bills, Giants, Bengals, Cowboys.